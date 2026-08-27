Sonal Dinusha Becomes 12th Player to Score Centuries in Both Innings of a Test Against India: Check Full List
Sonal Dinusha became the latest batter to score centuries in both innings of a Test against India. Check the complete list of 12 players and their match results.
Sonal Dinusha ensured Sri Lanka did not suffer a whitewash in the second Test against India on Thursday. On a rain-affected Day 5, Sonal stood tall with a fighting century that helped Sri Lanka draw the match.
The hosts started the day at 229 for 6 with four wickets in hand and a 16-run lead. In the first hour, Sri Lankan batters Sonal Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha held firm. In the second session, India managed to pick up two wickets, with Saransh Jain and Manav Suthar claiming one each.
Meanwhile, in the final session, Sonal brought up his well-deserved century. This was his third century in the series and a performance that will be remembered for a long time.
Despite this, India won the two match Test series by 1-0 after a 165 run win in the first match of the series.
Players with centuries in both innings of a test match against India
So far 12 players have scored twin centuries against India in Test cricket with Sonal Dinusha is the latest entrant. Here is the complete list of players along with match results.
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Player
|
Innings Scores
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Test Details
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Match Result
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1
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Don Bradman (Australia)
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132 and 127*
|
3rd Test, MCG, Melbourne, 1–5 Jan 1948
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Australia won by 233 runs
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2
|
Everton Weekes (West Indies)
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162 and 101
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3rd Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 31 Dec 1948 – 4 Jan 1949
|
Match Drawn
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3
|
Duleep Mendis (Sri Lanka)
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105 and 105
|
Only Test, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 17–22 Sep 1982
|
Match Drawn
|
4
|
Graham Gooch (England)
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333 and 123
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1st Test, Lord's, London, 26–31 Jul 1990
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England won by 247 runs
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5
|
Gary Kirsten (South Africa)
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102 and 133
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2nd Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 27 Nov – 1 Dec 1996
|
Match Drawn
|
6
|
Aravinda de Silva (Sri Lanka)
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146 and 120
|
2nd Test, SSC, Colombo, 9–13 Aug 1997
|
Match Drawn
|
7
|
Andrew Strauss (England)
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123 and 108
|
1st Test, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 11–15 Dec 2008
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India won by 6 wickets
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8
|
Hashim Amla (South Africa)
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114 and 123*
|
2nd Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 14–18 Feb 2010
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India won by an innings and 57 runs
|
9
|
Jacques Kallis (South Africa)
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161 and 109*
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3rd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 2–6 Jan 2011
|
Match Drawn
|
10
|
David Warner (Australia)
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145 and 102
|
1st Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 9–13 Dec 2014
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Australia won by 48 runs
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11
|
Jonny Bairstow (England)
|
106 and 114*
|
5th Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 1–5 Jul 2022
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England won by 7 wickets
|
12
|
Sonal Dinusha (Sri Lanka)
|
103 and 133*
|
2nd Test, SSC, Colombo, 23–27 Aug 2026
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Match Drawn
Sonal Dinusha’s Performance in the India vs Sri Lanka Test Series
The 25-year-old Sonal Dinusha was brilliant throughout the series with 50-plus scores in every innings. In two matches, he scored 420 runs at an impressive average of 140.00.
Sonal Dinusha’s series stats:
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Matches: 2
-
Innings: 4
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Runs: 420
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Average: 140.00
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Centuries: 3
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Half-centuries: 1
With his performance, Sonal also achieved a special feat by becoming only the third Sri Lankan batter to score three centuries in a two-match Test series.
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