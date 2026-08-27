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Sonal Dinusha Becomes 12th Player to Score Centuries in Both Innings of a Test Against India: Check Full List

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 18:52 IST

Sonal Dinusha became the latest batter to score centuries in both innings of a Test against India. Check the complete list of 12 players and their match results.

Sonal Dinusha scripts history against India (Image Source: X.com)
Sonal Dinusha scripts history against India (Image Source: X.com)

Sonal Dinusha ensured Sri Lanka did not suffer a whitewash in the second Test against India on Thursday. On a rain-affected Day 5, Sonal stood tall with a fighting century that helped Sri Lanka draw the match.

The hosts started the day at 229 for 6 with four wickets in hand and a 16-run lead. In the first hour, Sri Lankan batters Sonal Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha held firm. In the second session, India managed to pick up two wickets, with Saransh Jain and Manav Suthar claiming one each.

Meanwhile, in the final session, Sonal brought up his well-deserved century. This was his third century in the series and a performance that will be remembered for a long time.

Despite this, India won the two match Test series by 1-0 after a 165 run win in the first match of the series. 

Players with centuries in both innings of a test match against India

So far 12 players have scored twin centuries against India in Test cricket with Sonal Dinusha is the latest entrant. Here is the complete list of players along with match results. 

 

Player

Innings Scores

Test Details

Match Result

1

Don Bradman (Australia)

132 and 127*

3rd Test, MCG, Melbourne, 1–5 Jan 1948

Australia won by 233 runs

2

Everton Weekes (West Indies)

162 and 101

3rd Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 31 Dec 1948 – 4 Jan 1949

Match Drawn

3

Duleep Mendis (Sri Lanka)

105 and 105

Only Test, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 17–22 Sep 1982

Match Drawn

4

Graham Gooch (England)

333 and 123

1st Test, Lord's, London, 26–31 Jul 1990

England won by 247 runs

5

Gary Kirsten (South Africa)

102 and 133

2nd Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 27 Nov – 1 Dec 1996

Match Drawn

6

Aravinda de Silva (Sri Lanka)

146 and 120

2nd Test, SSC, Colombo, 9–13 Aug 1997

Match Drawn

7

Andrew Strauss (England)

123 and 108

1st Test, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 11–15 Dec 2008

India won by 6 wickets

8

Hashim Amla (South Africa)

114 and 123*

2nd Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 14–18 Feb 2010

India won by an innings and 57 runs

9

Jacques Kallis (South Africa)

161 and 109*

3rd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 2–6 Jan 2011

Match Drawn

10

David Warner (Australia)

145 and 102

1st Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 9–13 Dec 2014

Australia won by 48 runs

11

Jonny Bairstow (England)

106 and 114*

5th Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 1–5 Jul 2022

England won by 7 wickets

12

Sonal Dinusha (Sri Lanka)

103 and 133*

2nd Test, SSC, Colombo, 23–27 Aug 2026

Match Drawn

Sonal Dinusha’s Performance in the India vs Sri Lanka Test Series

The 25-year-old Sonal Dinusha was brilliant throughout the series with 50-plus scores in every innings. In two matches, he scored 420 runs at an impressive average of 140.00.

Sonal Dinusha’s series stats:

  • Matches: 2

  • Innings: 4

  • Runs: 420

  • Average: 140.00

  • Centuries: 3

  • Half-centuries: 1

With his performance, Sonal also achieved a special feat by becoming only the third Sri Lankan batter to score three centuries in a two-match Test series.

Do follow Jagran Josh for more such information and updates. 


Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Content Writer

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events. He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Aug 27, 2026, 18:52 IST

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