Sonal Dinusha ensured Sri Lanka did not suffer a whitewash in the second Test against India on Thursday. On a rain-affected Day 5, Sonal stood tall with a fighting century that helped Sri Lanka draw the match.

The hosts started the day at 229 for 6 with four wickets in hand and a 16-run lead. In the first hour, Sri Lankan batters Sonal Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha held firm. In the second session, India managed to pick up two wickets, with Saransh Jain and Manav Suthar claiming one each.

Meanwhile, in the final session, Sonal brought up his well-deserved century. This was his third century in the series and a performance that will be remembered for a long time.

Despite this, India won the two match Test series by 1-0 after a 165 run win in the first match of the series.