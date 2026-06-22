Key Takeaways Both F-35 and Su-57 are fifth-generation stealth fighters with very contrasting features; F-35 focuses more on stealth while Su-57 focuses more on speed and manoevurability.

Russian Su-57 has a bigger Radar Cross Section than the American F-35, making it less stealthy than its American counterparts.

More than 1300 F-35s have been delivered to 20 nations, while the Su-57 has around 45-50 aircraft in service. The Sukhoi SU-57 Felon and the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II are the two most advanced fifth generation stealth fighter jets in the world. But they are built fundamentally very different from each other. The F-35 is designed to be deceptively stealthy while SU-57 tries to dominate airspace by sheer speed and manoeuvrability. Both have their advantages and disadvantages, which we will explore in this article.

Su-57 vs F-35: Which One is Better? The debate of which one is better between Su-57 and F-35 cannot be answered so easily, as both the fighter jets are built with different philosophies, yet are effective in their own ways. Let us explore the features and specifications of each of the two jets and see which one holds an edge over the other. Specification F-35 Lightning II Su-57 Felon Country United States Russia Service Entry 2016 2019 Engines 1x Pratt & Whitney F135 2x AL-41F1 (AL-51 in development) Top Speed Mach 1.6 (Approximately 1,930 km/h) Mach 2.0 (Approximately 2,136 km/h) Supercruise No Mach 1.3 (without afterburner) Combat Radius 1,100 km 1,500 km+ Radar Cross-Section 0.001 to 0.005 m² 0.1 to 1 m² Radar Coverage 120 degrees (forward) 270 degrees (multi-array) Per Unit Cost (approx.) Around $80 million (F-35A) $50 to $70 million (estimated) Fleet Size (2025) 1,300+ delivered to 20 nations 40-50 in service

Now, let us discuss the features and specifications in detail. 1. Origin and Design Philosophy The F-35 was developed in the 1990’s to provide the role of an affordable, stealthy and multirole fighter jet which will be replacement for older F-16 and other jets such as A-10 Thunderbolt II, F/A- 18 Hornet. The F-35 Lightning II officially joined the service in 2015 for Marine Corps, and subsequently followed that with for air force in 2016, and for Navy in 2019. The three variants of F-35 Lightning II are F-35A for Air Force, F-35B for marine corps and F-35C for Navy. The Sukhoi Su-57 on the other hand is designed as an air superiority fighter with more focus on speed and manoeuvrability. This is an advanced fifth-generation stealth fighter that was inducted into the service in 2019. This was designed to replace the older models MiG-29 and Su-27. It is adept at air to air and ground strike missions.

2. Stealth Fifth generation fighter jets are defined by their ability to maintain stealth, and this is where F-35 has an edge over the Su-57. The F-35 is designed to be evade the radars and this is made possible by its airframe shape, internal weapons bay, radar-absorbing coatings that work in unison to reduce radar signatures. F-35 boasts of a radar cross section of 0,001 to 0.005 square metres, which makes it appear roughly the size of a small bird on the radar. The Su-57 on the other hand compromises stealth factor by a margin to boost its aerodynamic range. At 0.1 to 1 square meters, the radar cross section value is much higher than F-35 fighter jets. To compensate for this, the Su-57 offers L-Band wing radars that can detect low observable stealth aircrafts like F-35. Trivia Time Su-57 is designed to detect enemy aircraft within a range of 400 km.

3. Speed and Manoeuvrability The F-35 hits a top speed of Mach 1.6, which reflects the philosophy behind designing this stealth fighter. It boasts of a single Pratt and Whitney F135 engine which is one of the most powerful turbofans ever built for an aircraft. But it is used to power a heavier airframe instead of a lighter one. Su-57 on the other hand achieves a top speed of Mach 2.0, which makes it faster than F-35 on raw speed. Another highlight is it can supercruise at Mach 1.3, without the need for using fuel-hungry afterburners, making it highly useful for long range intercept missions and high altitude skirmishes. Su-57 edges out F-35 in terms of the manoevrability due to its three dimensional thrust-vectoring nozzles that allows extreme manoeuvres. Did You Know? The Su-57 carries the 101KS Atoll electro-optical suite, which includes a DIRCM or Directional Infrared Countermeasure laser system designed to blind incoming missiles. The F-35 lacks such a feature.

4. Sensors and Situational Awareness The F-35’s sensor suite provides 360 degree coverage with the combination of AESA radar, Electro-optical targeting system and Distributed Aperture System. The fusion of sensors feeds the data automatically into the display of the tactical feed of the pilot. In short, the F-35 transforms into a airborne command sharing real time data with friendly aircrafts and ground forces. The Su-57 uses a multi array system, with a radar in the aircraft nose and L-band radars in the wings providing a 270 degree coverage. F-35 excels at the way the sensors fuse together to deliver the results. Quick Quiz to Test Your Knowledge Q1. What is the estimated radar cross-section (RCS) of the F-35 Lightning II? A) 0.1 to 1 square metres B) 0.001 to 0.005 square metres C) 0.05 square metres

D) 0.5 square metres Answer: B Q2. What unique capability does the Su-57's 101KS Atoll system include? A) A directed energy weapon for shooting down satellites B) A laser countermeasure system to blind incoming missile seekers C) An active electronically scanned array with 360-degree coverage D) A hypersonic missile launch system Answer: B 5. Weapons and Strike Capability The F-35 consists of an internal weapons bay that can carry AIM-120 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles, AIM-9X Sidewinders, JDAM precision bombs, and Small Diameter Bombs. There is also a 25mm GAU-22/A internal cannon. It can add an external weapon slot when stealth is not essential. The Su-57 on the other hand features a large weapon bay that can accommodate six long-range missiles. The weapons included in Su-57 include R-77M and K-77M air-to-air missiles, Kh-59 cruise missiles, and Kh-35 anti-ship missiles. In addition to that, there is also a 30mm GSh-30-1 cannon.

6. Production and Operational Track Record F-35 has a better track record of production and operational readiness as witnessed by record delivery of 191 aircrafts in 2025. As of now 1300 fighter jets have been sold to around 20 nations in the world. Su-57 on the other hand is highlighted by delays in production, as of 2026, there are 40-50 active Su-57 fighter jets in the Russian Air Force. It is not battle tested like the F-35 which has real world fighting experience against ISIS. ALSO READ: List of Countries with Fifth-Generation Fighter Jets (2026) 7. Cost and Production Volume The cost of the F-35A aircraft, which is the most sold aircraft among the three variants, is about $80 million per aircraft. The operating costs amount to approximately $35,000 per flight hour. US is very strict about technology transfer, and those who have availed the services need to depend on Lockheed Martin specialists only for certain maintenance tasks.

Japan is the largest operator of F-35 aircrafts, outside US, as they have ordered 100 F-35 jets from United States to strengthen their air force. The Su-57 on the other hand is estimated to cost between $50 million and $70 million per aircraft, making it cheaper than the F-35. Russia has prospective customers in Algeria, Vietnam, and the UAE for the Su-57e, which is the export variant for buyers. India's Dilemma: F-35 or Su-57? India lacks a fifth-generation fighter jet as such and the current Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program is not expected to enter service before 2036. This gap led to India’s push for fifth-generation aircraft. India was offered the Su-57e by Russian President Vladimir Putin with joint production and technology transfer facility. On the other hand, the F-35 comes with benefits like shared intelligence networks, interoperability within NATO, and a proven global support chain. But the only restriction is on technology transfer and dependence on the US for executing operations which can be a hindrance in the strategic autonomy principle of India.