What is Technology Governance?

The advancement of technology in recent decades has profoundly altered daily life—in business, government, at home, and at work. It has had a profound impact on all aspects of our lives, including how we connect, socialize, comprehend, and even administer or govern.

Although the rapid diffusion of digital and physical technologies holds great potential, it also poses risks. As earlier waves of technical development in industry and society have demonstrated their concerns for individuals and societies, Similar concerns can be seen in the current debate about artificial intelligence, nuclear power, gene editing, and social media.

Evidently, it is important for both developing and developed countries to create policies and governance systems that oversee these new technological discoveries. Given these conditions, the concept of 'technology governance' is gaining traction around the world.

In this article, we will learn about technological governance and explain what are the key regulatory frameworks for technologies?

Definition of Technology Governance:

According to the OECD: Technology governance can be defined as the process of exercising political, economic, and administrative authority in the development, diffusion, and operation of technology in societies. It can consist of norms (e.g., regulations, standards, and customs), but it can also be operationalized through physical and virtual architectures that manage risks and benefits. Technology governance pertains not only to formal government activities but also to the activities of firms, civil society organizations, and communities of practice. In its broadest sense, it represents the sum of the many ways in which individuals and organizations shape technology and how, conversely, technology shapes social order.

Technology governance typically involves multiple stakeholders, including government agencies, regulators, industry associations, and individual organizations. Here, "governance" refers to a wide range of institutional and normative structures that guide technological advancement, including:

R&D agenda-setting and public accountability mechanisms

Technology assessment, foresight, and science advice

Public engagement and science communication

Technical and design standards

Regulation and soft law

Private sector governance and self-regulation

What is the need for an Efficient Technology Governance framework?

Presently, the world is reaching the end of the deployment phase of the “Age of Information and Communications Technology (ICT)” and entering the installation phase of a new paradigm, involving frontier technologies (Blockchain, AI, Autonomous Vehicles, the Internet of Things, etc.). In this scenario, the role of technological governance becomes critical due to the reasons stated below:

Shaping Public policy Ensuring National security Mitigate risks and potential negative impacts arising from the use of emerging technologies Fostering innovation by providing a framework for experimentation and risk-taking while ensuring responsible use Ethical Use of Technology.

What are the major governance frameworks for regulating technologies?

According to the World Economic Forum's “Global Technology Governance Report 2021”- “As new technologies continue to evolve, regulators should anticipate their needs and risks. While it’s not always possible to get ahead of evolving technology, it is possible to prepare.”

Common themes of the governance framework include:

Ethical governance

Public-private coordination:

Agile, responsive regulation

Experimental

Data sharing/interoperability

Regulatory collaboration





In Conclusion, encouraging public education and raising awareness about emerging technologies and their potential consequences empowers individuals to make informed choices and fosters responsible behavior in the adoption and utilization of new technologies.

