Explained: What is the Toolkit case?

On 4 February 2021, Swedish climate activist Great Thunberg tweeted a toolkit related to the ongoing farmers' protest in the outskirts of the National Capital against the three contentious Farm Laws 2020. Since then, an environmentalist, a lawyer and an engineer-- Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk-- landed in trouble.

What is a toolkit?

Nowadays, people have started registering their opinions and views on social media. Activists too, now collaborate by means of a 'toolkit' to explain the protest and how people can support it.

The toolkit is a document key to digital-era protests and is equivalent to pamphlets and fliers that are used by the protestors on the streets. In simple words, it is a document that educates and amplifies the cause of the protest. It also provides a roadmap on how to take the protest forward, underscoring what needs to be done, when and how.

Greta Thunberg shared Toolkit

On 4 February 2021, Swedish climate activist, Greta Thunberg extended her the support to the ongoing farmers' protest in India and shared a toolkit via her official Twitter handle. However, shortly after tweeting the toolkit, she deleted it and shared an updated version of the document.

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

What does the toolkit mentions?

The toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg guides people on how to stand in solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest in India. However, the original toolkit called for a digital strike on or before 26 January 2021 (Republic Day) and underscored 'carrying out protests outside Indian embassies' as one of the actions to support the cause.

It also highlighted a list of previous actions that were taken to amplify the farmers' voices online. The document also mentioned various hashtags for Twitter Storm such as #AskIndiaWhy, #FarmersProtest, and #TheWorldIsWatching.

Information related to the toolkit

Once the toolkit was made public by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, the Delhi Police asked Google and other social media companies to share information related to the toolkit such as email IDs, URLs and social media accounts of the creators of the toolkit.

Tractor March Violence

As per Delhi Police, the toolkit shared by the Swedish climate activist played a major role in turning '26 January 2021 tractor parade' violent, leaving a few hundred police personnel injured. Further, the toolkit was not created by a handful of activists in India but in collaboration with pro-Khalistani organisations, as quoted by Delhi Police.

Timeline 1- On 26 January 2021, after formal Republic Day celebrations ended at Rajpath, the farmers carried out a tractor march against the three contentious Farm Laws 2020. 2- As quoted by Delhi Police, the farmers initially agreed to carry out the march on the specified route but later agitators broke the barricades and took a detour to Red fort, clashing with security personnel amid water cannons and lathi-charge. 3- As per officials, over 120 people have been arrested so far in connection with the Republic Day 2021 violence.

The reaction of the Indian Government

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) drummed up support from the celebrities associated with Sports and Bollywood industry with the hashtags "#IndiaTogether" and "#IndiaAgainstPropaganda".

Delhi Police Filed FIR

On 4 February 2021, Delhi Police filed an FIR against unknown people for creating and spreading the toolkit and to probe 'international conspiracy' to defame India.

The arrest of Disha Ravi

On 14 February 2021, Delhi Police arrested activist Disha Ravi for creating and editing the toolkit, which allegedly instigated the violence during 26 January 2021 tractor parade. As per Delhi Police, Disha Ravi created and shared the toolkit with Great Thunberg.

Delhi Police alleged that Disha Ravi along with lawyer Nikita Jacob and engineer Shantanu Muluk created a toolkit and shared it with others to tarnish the image of India. The accused people have been booked under IPC Section 124 (A) for sedition, Section 153 (A) for promoting enmity between different sections of the society and Section 120 (B) for criminal conspiracy.

Several leaders of the opposition criticised Delhi Police for the 'illegal' arrest of environmentalist Disha Ravi in the toolkit case. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, amongst others tweeted against Disha Ravi's arrest by the Delhi Police.

Arrest of 21 yr old Disha Ravi is an unprecedented attack on Democracy. Supporting our farmers is not a crime. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 15, 2021

On 18 February 2021, Delhi High Court issued notice to the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA), News 18, and Times Now after a petition filed by Disha Ravi against the leak of the FIR filed in the toolkit case (Disha A Ravi v. State & Ors).

Disha Ravi, in her petition, stated that she is being viscerally attacked by Delhi Police and several media houses on the basis of leaked investigative matter and prejudicial press briefings. It is to be noted that Disha Ravi's police custody ends on 19 February 2021.

Pre-arrest bail to lawyer Nikita Jacob and engineer Shantanu Muluk

On 16 February 2021, Shantanu Muluk-- a suspect in connection with the toolkit-- was granted pre-arrest bail for 10 days by the Aurangabad bench of High Court.

On 17 February 2021, the Bombay High Court granted pre-arrest bail to lawyer Nikita Jacob-- another suspect in connection with the toolkit. However, the court in its order, mentioned that the applicant is a permanent resident of Mumbai while the FIR has been filed in Delhi. Thus, the relief sought by her is temporary. If she is arrested within a three-week period, she will be released after furnishing a bond of Rs. 25,000.

It is to be noted that lawyer Nikita Jacob and engineer Shantanu Muluk approached Bombay High Court after a Delhi Court issued non-bailable warrants against them.

