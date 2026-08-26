Top 5 Countries Leading the World in Digital Payments: The 1st & 5th Ones Will Surprise You!

Digital payments have changed the way we buy and sell products, send money, or pay bills. Today, a person can pay for groceries, recharge a phone, or send money to family members or friends without having cash.

But do you know which countries lead the world in digital payments? You'll all be guessing about India. But India is not leading the world in digital payments. Perhaps it has worldwide; UPI payments have been accepted in 11 countries, but as per the World Bank’s Global Findex Database 2025, Mongolia is at the top of the list, which is leading the world in digital payments.

So, explore here the top 5 countries leading the world in digital payments; the 1st one has surprised you the most. Now, check which one is at the 5th rank, which is leading in digital payments worldwide.