True Colors Personality Test: Which Color Are You Reveals Your Personality Traits

True Colors Personality Test: Today, we bring a fascinating personality test called the True Colors Personality Test which aims to look into the psychological makeup of an individual to assess their personality traits. Each color - Orange, Green, Gold, or Blue represents certain personality traits. The Color that showcases personality traits that seem more like you reveals your dominant color. The True Colors Personality Test was created by Don Lowry in 1978 as a personality profiling system. Let us see what True Colors Personality Test says about you.

True Colors Personality Test: Which Color Are You?

#1 Orange Color Personality Traits

If you are an Orange color, your personality traits reveal you are spontaneous, energetic, action-oriented, a risk-taker, competitive, and adventurous. You like to move out of your comfort zone. You are quick to spot opportunities and turn them into success. You like living in the moment. You like to move in a flexible time schedule. You are optimistic and have high levels of endurance. You are bold in relationships. You are generous. You could find difficulty finding acceptance. You like to flow with life without being restricted. You may resist commitments. You find fuel to do better in times of crisis. You like being the center of attention. You are dynamic and would like to have a variety of interests to keep life interesting. You are a good communicator. You like freedom and spontaneous plans.

#2 Green Color Personality Traits

If you are a Green color, your personality traits reveal you are visionary, intuitive, and analytical. You are an innovating thinker and problem solver. You are able to look at the big picture. You are analytical. You tend to think outside the box. You are a logical person. You are curious and always looking for intellectual stimulation. You like to arrange and rearrange things. You are drawn to occupations that are technical in nature or that require intellectual capacity. You like working on projects that you are passionate about. You may not like authority or too much questioning. You carefully analyze situations before making decisions. You like point-to-point communication. You enjoy intriguing discussions. You could also seem detached. You though have the ability to dissociate from emotions to look at logical points.

#3 Gold Color Personality Traits

If you are Gold color, your personality traits reveal you like to have things in an organized or structured manner. You value rules, order, respect, and dependability. You value time and hence you do not waste time on things if you feel they are not productive. You like to be punctual. You may be fond of stability and being useful. You like to be self-sufficient. You value organization. You live your life on a set schedule. You take your commitments seriously. You are set on achieving your goals. You like to be prepared for the future. You like to be a part of groups that are making a difference. You are the kind who first finishes their tasks or work and then only indulges in leisure. You like to value traditions. You tend to be responsible, dutiful, and dedicated. You enjoy being in charge or in leadership roles. You like to bring stability to society.

#4 Blue Color Personality Traits

If you are a Blue color, your personality traits reveal you are cooperative, compassionate, and empathetic. You are extremely social. You enjoy being part of big groups. You value your friends, family, partners, and loved ones a lot. You like harmony, peace, and happiness to prevail. You highly value traits such as sincerity, kindness, and honesty. You enjoy collaborating with others. You like people to live in unity. You like working for noble causes. You are mostly found in careers that help you to give back to society or nurture other individuals, plants, and animals. You may also be fond of literature. You may be adaptable. You tend to take decisions based on your emotions rather than logic. You could into creative activities. You may have the need to feel unique and the real you. You like to be expressive. You like to have open discussions about emotions and feelings.

Tell us in comments: Which Color Are You?

Check out more personality tests!

Also Read: Which Personality Type You Are? Attempt This Quiz To Know!

Also Read: Laughing Personality Test: Your Laugh Style Reveals Your Personality Traits

Also Read: Name Personality Test: First Letter of Your Name Reveals Your True Personality Traits

Also Read: Hair Length Personality Test: Your Hair Length Reveals Your True Personality Traits

Also Read: Neck Personality Test: Your Length of Neck Reveals Your True Personality Traits