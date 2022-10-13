Which Personality Type You Are? Attempt This Quiz To Know!

4 Personality Types Test: This amazing personality test will dig deep into your psychological and emotional makeup to reveal your true personality to tell you if you are an introvert, or extrovert, or emotional, or rational. This personality test includes a set of questions and your responses will reveal your score. Let us see what your personality type is.

Q1 What do you like to do most in your free time?

Q2 Which sport do you love to play the most?

Q3 Which animal do you love the most among these?

Q4 Which house among these would you choose to live in?

Q5 Which music genre do you listen to most?

Q6 Which color do you love the most among these?

Q7 Which place would you choose among these for your getaway?

Q8 Which weather among these do you enjoy the most?

Q9 Which flower would you choose among these for yourself?

Q10 Which activity would you choose to do among these?

Results: Which Personality Type You Are?

If you got a score between 100 and 170

Your Personality Type is Introvert

If you have an Introvert Personality Type, you like to be in your own company. You do not do well with crowds. You are reflective and introspective. You are not a very group person. Even if you were a part of a group, you would be silent or not interact much. You are comfortable with solitude. You most probably would love to write your thoughts and ideas. You could face a lack of confidence in group situations. You do not become friends with people easily. You may daydream a lot or use imagination to solve complex problems in life. You could also feel lethargic or drained in group settings. You may not like snap decisions. You are most importantly very self-aware.

If you got a score between 180 to 260

Your personality type is Extrovert

If you have an Extrovert Personality Type, you enjoy being the center of attention and socializing. You do not like the feeling of being alone for too long. You enjoy group work. You like to make noise and laugh out loud. You do not give attention to who is saying what about you. You speak your heart. You love to present your ideas loud and clear. You enjoy the outdoors and find it a source of inspiration and creativity. You have varied interests and experiences to talk about. You like to be the life of any party, even if not deliberately, you somehow bring life to any social gathering. You are quick-witted and clever. You find innovation and street-smartness to solve your complex issues. You like to stay on the go.

If you got a score between 270 and 350

Your personality type is Emotional

If you have an Emotional Personality Type, you follow your emotions over logic. You tend to be very caring, sensitive, compassionate, and warm. You are highly protective of your relationships, friends, family, and close ones. You may feel emotional burnout due to excessive feelings things and emotions. You may have a logical side to you, however, you tend to listen to what your heart wants. You may sometimes lack practicality at all and which may get you hurt in the world. You may feel everything too deeply and intensely. You could feel difficulty explaining your emotions at times, especially to someone who is hardcore practical.

If you got a score between 360 and 440

Your personality type is Rational

If you have a Rational Personality Type, you are a tough-minded person. You weigh logic over feelings. You will want to look at facts and figures to reach a conclusion. Sometimes, a complete lack of emotions may not give you the best results in your relationships or family matters. In professional life, however, your practicality and rational approach get you to higher positions. You may be curious, intelligent, imaginative, explorers, brainstormers, and suited for leadership positions. You often like to work independently however you also do well in group settings.

