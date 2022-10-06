Neck Personality Test: Your Length of Neck Reveals Your True Personality Traits

Neck Personality Test: Today, we will uncover fascinating psychological facts about how the neck depicts the personality of a person. Several studies have explored the link between the length of the neck and personality traits. In this Neck Personality Test, we will share what your neck says about you. Let us ask you some questions: Do you have a long neck? Or a short neck? Or medium neck?

Personality Tests are a super tool to learn about yourself, your likes or dislikes, preferences, how you think, gauge your emotional intelligence, and also your IQ levels. These tests are designed scientifically to pry deep into your psychological makeup, and emotional and rational thought processes, and ascertain those deep, hidden personality traits that we often suppress over the years since our birth. Owning yourself and being your true you is vital to becoming a success. Most often we forget what our passion is, what we should be doing rather than what we are doing. Add to that, finding your true tribe and people who will stick by you during not only your good times but also bad times is also an added bonus. But, when we are not true to ourselves and lose sight of our uniqueness, we often end up feeling more drained and lost. Hence, we bring these personality tests to help find the true you so that you can live the highest version of yourself in your work, friendships, relationships, family, and overall journey of life.

Let’s get to the fun part. Look at your neck to find out what your neck says about you.

Neck Personality Test: What your neck says about you?

#1 Long Neck Personality Traits

People with long necks have an independent personalities. They usually have an 'I am capable' approach toward taking care of their own needs. They will refrain from looking towards anyone else to solve their problems. They will not easily ask for help. You are totally fine sitting by yourself. You are not a fan of being in big groups. You may most probably have only a few good and close friends. You like to have a high degree of freedom and independence in your relationships as well. You will most likely set your boundaries and expectations from your partner. You are usually found to be reserved and speak only necessary. You do not easily open up to new opportunities and people. At times, you may come across as rude or closed-off.

#2 Medium Neck Personality Traits

People with medium necks have a personality of a mediator. They like to keep a balance in life, both personal and professional. You may be good at handling difficult situations and resolving conflicts. You like peace to prevail at all times. Even with family, friends, and partners, you refrain from getting into too intensely heated arguments. You may find discussing or debating over an issue to reach a productive outcome. You are usually straightforward and likely to tell the other person that you need time for yourself. You may also mostly likely let it be known that something is stressing you out and you a time out. You are not adamant about not asking for help. You know where and when to draw the line. You may at times take it upon yourself too much to solve the problems of your loved ones which may tire you out.

#3 Short Neck Personality Traits

People with short necks have personality traits that include honesty, caring, loyal, and helpful. You are the kind of individual who will be reliable and committed for the long haul. You will be there to support your loved ones, friends, and family through all difficult situations. You will stick around during the bad times. You do not make friends or relationships easily but if you do, you will be in it with your whole heart. At times, you forget to be there for yourself while tending to everyone. You may also be quite into helping your community and supporting noble causes. One thing that people with short necks should learn is self-love.

Tell us in comments: What is your neck length?

