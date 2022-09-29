Face Shape Personality Test: Your Face Shape Reveals Your True Personality Traits

Face Shape Personality Test: Does face shape determine personality? Yes. An expert in face reading Jean Haner revealed that your face shape can reveal your basic personality and your overall approach to life. Let us explore the link between different face shapes and personality traits. Do you have a Round-shaped face? Square-shaped face? Oval-shaped face? Heart-shaped face?

Personality Tests are a super tool to learn about yourself, your likes or dislikes, preferences, how you think, gauge your emotional intelligence, and also your IQ levels. These tests are designed scientifically to pry deep into your psychological makeup, and emotional and rational thought processes, and ascertain those deep, hidden personality traits that we often suppress over the years since our birth. Owning yourself and being your true you is vital to becoming a success. Most often we forget what our passion is, what we should be doing rather than what we are doing. Add to that, finding your true tribe and people who will stick by you during not only your good times but also bad times is also an added bonus. But, when we are not true to ourselves and lose sight of our uniqueness, we often end up feeling more drained and lost. Hence, we bring these personality tests to help find the true you so that you can live the highest version of yourself in your work, friendships, relationships, family, and overall journey of life.

Let’s get to the fun part. Look at a photo of you with your hair pulled back to analyze the face shape. Check out below personality traits for different face shapes.

Face Shape Personality Test: What your face says about your personality?

#1 Round Face Shape Personality

If you have a Round Face Shape, your personality traits reveal that you are a people person, kind, giving, generous, and helpful. You tend to keep others' happiness above your own happiness. You find joy in being for a person in need. You sometimes forget your own individuality and needs in a relationship or friendship. You are trustworthy, and one of the nicest people one will ever meet. You may be soft-spoken, nurturing, and sometimes an over-giver. These traits could also get you taken advantage of or hurt. You should learn to prioritize yourself sometimes. People with round face shapes are usually perceived as younger than their original age.

#2 Square Face Shape Personality

If you have a Square Face Shape, your personality traits reveal that you are highly energetic. You are analytical and quick-witted. You most probably are a calm and collected person, even in the most high-stress environments. You love to work on big things, big projects, or anything on large scale. You have exceptional leadership skills. Your business acumen is usually very impressive. You may also be good with finances. You are trustworthy, enthusiastic, and proactive. You love consistency. You most probably are also good at making the best decisions. You are headstrong, especially in adverse situations.

#3 Oval Face Shape Personality

If you have an Oval Face Shape, your personality traits reveal that you lead with a tendency to balance out things. You hate inflexibility. You like to either stay neutral or have your own opinions on things. You certainly are against fixated rules and regulations. You may show disinterest in following beliefs and norms set by society. You usually know what to say and when. You are charming in the ways you speak, walk, present yourself or even make someone comfortable in your presence. However, sometimes you may become too fixed on saying what is right while ignoring the circumstances which may not get you a warm response. You may not socially highly active however you love being outdoors. You are methodical, practical, ambitious, and an achiever.

#4 Heart Face Shape Personality

If you have a Heart Face Shape, your personality traits reveal that you are creative, intuitive, and strong-headed. You have high levels of inner power. You have a strong mindset and a kind heart. You exude high levels of oomph. Though, your strong-mindedness can also make you stubborn. At times, you can be uncompromising as well. You can also in turn then act pushy. This also tells that if you have a goal to achieve, you will stop at nothing from achieving it. You hate boredom. You like things to be moving or be on the go. You like projects that stimulate your brain and feelings. You have high levels of emotional intelligence as well.

Tell us in comments: What is you Face Shape?

