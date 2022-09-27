What are Libra Zodiac Personality Traits? Check Career, Love, Relationships

Libra Zodiac Personality Traits: Are you born between September 23rd to October 22nd? Well, you are a Libra zodiac. Depicted by the Scales of Justice and ruled by the planet Venus, Libras have a huge affinity for finding peace, love, and justice in everything. They love to put their social skills to their best to make everyone around them happy and feel loved. They love socializing and being the center of attention (sometimes, not). However, Libras are the most cerebral, cold, detached, and airy sign of all. They can all love and passionate but turn around and make the most objective, rational remark with no emotions. They usually are adored and sought by many, but they prefer to keep only a few people close to their hearts. But, nonetheless, Libras make great friends. They will be there for you till the end. Friendship with a Libra is the most drama-free zone. Libra loves to hang out in groups and play pranks on their closed ones. Libras love companionship. They love to spoil their partners, friends, and family. However, they expect to be cherished to the moon and back. That is not a lot to ask for.

Wait, do not make the mistake to think that a Libra’s eternal search for their soulmate is their only aim in life. Libras can be dangerously ambitious, and they very well know how to get what they want. They after all love their big pay checks. They cannot strive well in dull and poor environments, no matter how much of a humble individual they may tell they are They love luxury, and luxury loves them. Libras are usually found in industries that aid them in living their dream luxurious glamourous life. With their business acumen, tact, and rational approach, they really can turn any small business into an empire.

Libras are always upgrading. They will so quick at learning about themselves and evolve into a finer version of themselves. They do not like to be tamed or contained. Just as their Air element, Libras love to move at their own speed. They may seem fragile and all sentimental, but inside their head, they have seen all the sides to a problem and found a solution. However, they will still let time go by and look indecisive. However, they themselves do not like it if someone does not make a decision quickly. Libras are value commitments if they make one. They do not like to be taken for granted. Libras have an uncontrollable rage beneath that angel-like smile. They will know when they are being played and it is only a matter of time before they start settling the score.

Libras love self-development. At least, an evolved Libras does. You will most likely hear a Libra talking about goals and better things to do than gossip. Though, they know all the tea about everyone and everything. Well, they are quite good at socializing, nobody said about spilling their own tea. In their alone time, Libras usually take time to reflect on their mindsets, successes, and failures, what worked for them, what didn’t work for them, and figure out how to be better versions of themselves. They are highly addicted to self-development.

Libras Careers

No matter what career they choose, Libras cannot stand routines and restricted life. They love to follow their passions mostly. However, if they find themselves in a career or job that requires them to follow the same routine every day, Libras will compensate for it by signing up for a hobby or extracurriculars such as playing their favorite sport or living their passions as a side hustle. After all, the balance has to be restored or else Libras can shut down completely.

Libras are blessed with a strong aesthetic sense. They make good careers in the field of art, design, styling, etc. They usually also have an air of magnetism and beauty. They have a way of exuding beauty and pleasure even amid being clumsy and stoic. The poise in how they carry themselves is a sight to watch. Libras simply sparkle when they enter any room. They are alluring, friendly yet reserved, knowledgeable yet humble, cold yet compassionate. They are a paradox and no wonder they do so well in the theatres, fashion, and entertainment industries. They are art when it comes to forms of self-expression. One thing about Libras that stands out is their passion for justice. Coupled with their grace, tact, diplomacy, and egalitarianism, Libras make really good mediators, conflict resolvers, and the best in the town to get you the justice you deserve.

Careers suited for Libras: interior designer, fashion stylist, art collector, or museum curator, law, social justice, lawyers, judges, and advocates, tv personalities, influencers, author, salesperson, counselor, artist, motivational speaker, judge, teacher, non-profit owner, chef, stylists, event managers, musicians, art dealers, filmmakers, actors, models, diplomats, content writers, sculptors, painters, Vastu and feng shui practitioners, psychologists, matchmakers, image consultants, life coaches, wedding planners, photographers, fashion designers, teachers, podcasters, etiquette coach, etc.

Libras Love

Libras adore the classic, old-school romance. They like to be swept off their feet, even if they say otherwise. Secretly, they want their partner to adore them like the Goddess of Beauty, Love, and everything finest. They love a partner with substance who can offer safety, comfort, love, and understanding. Libras are a paradox, after all. They are usually the finest flirts and enjoy attention any time of the day. Complimenting a Libra during a heated argument is one of the quickest ways to make them from frowning to smiling. They however deep inside look for the ever-lasting love that does not take away their freedom and independence but also lets them be a baby in private. They love making their life and their partner’s life full of love, beauty, and pretty stuff. They love to host parties. A Libra’s home is usually the social hub. They love bringing their own and their partner's fantasies to life. Once committed, they make a wonderful, loving, caring, and honest partner. They will stick by their partner through thick and thin. On an everyday basis, they may be all childish and fun, but in times of adversities, they will pull themselves together and put on their rational thinking caps. They love to make space for love and let their partner enjoy their space equally. Balance, right?

Libras Relationships

Libras value their relationships and friendships a lot. They will be up at 2 am to listen to their friend rant all night and offer advice and comfort. They will even take the next available train to be there for the people they care about. They are social butterflies and enjoy social gatherings. But, only a few people make it to the heart of libra and home. They are extremely private about their life. People confide in libra because they feel safe. Libra will never gossip about what their friend confided in them. They are also possessive of their friends. They are also generous. They will throw lavish parties and celebrate the success of their friends and family. Libras have a way of reminding people to live life large and in style. They themselves may be going through a lot but if they sense that one of their friends wants to be heard, Libras make the best listeners.

Libra In a Nutshell

Libra Zodiac Personality Traits: Diplomatic, Great Listener, Ambitious, Tactful, Cozy, Social, Loner, Persuasive, Laid-back, Peacekeeping, Honest, Magnetic, Intelligent, Charming, Rational, Logical, Sentimental, Self-Indulgent, High on Self Love, Romantic, Business-minded, Fantastical, Realistic, Intuitive, Usually Cool and Calm but High Temperament (when off balance).

Famous Libra Personalities

Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, Bella Hadid, Will Smith, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Dakota Johnson, Lil Wayne, Lilly Singh, Usher, Kate Winslet, Snoop Dogg, Yash Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Shaan, K K Menon, Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan, Soha Ali Khan,

