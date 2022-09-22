Thumb Shape Personality Test: Your Thumb Reveals Your True Personality Traits

Thumb Shape Personality Test: Today, we will uncover fascinating psychological facts about how thumb shape depicts the personality of a person. Several studies have explored the link between thumb shape and personality. Let us ask you some questions: Do you have a straight thumb? Or flexible curved thumb? Is your thumb short or long? In this thumb shape personality test, we tell you what does your thumb say about your personality.

Personality Tests are a super tool to learn about yourself, your likes or dislikes, preferences, how you think, gauge your emotional intelligence, and also your IQ levels. These tests are designed scientifically to pry deep into your psychological makeup, and emotional and rational thought processes, and ascertain those deep, hidden personality traits that we often suppress over the years since our birth. Owning yourself and being your true you is vital to becoming a success. Most often we forget what our passion is, what we should be doing rather than what we are doing. Add to that, finding your true tribe and people who will stick by you during not only your good times but also bad times is also an added bonus. But, when we are not true to ourselves and lose sight of our uniqueness, we often end up feeling more drained and lost. Hence, we bring these personality tests to help find the true you so that you can live the highest version of yourself in your work, friendships, relationships, family, and overall journey of life.

Let’s get to the fun part. Look at your thumb to find out what does your thumb say about you.

Thumb Shape Personality Test: What does your thumb say about your personality?

#1 Equal Upper & Lower Parts of Thumb

If you have Equal Upper & Lower Parts of Thumb, your personality traits reveal that you are a harmonious person. You are a calm individual who strives for balance. You always look at the bright and good side of all outcomes. You tend to be a peacemaker. You are able to look at both sides of any issue. You apply a balanced way of logic and emotions to things. You usually have an impressionable amount of theoretical and practical knowledge. You usually make a good teacher. You mostly like to do things in a planned manner. You may find yourself overthinking things during your planning stages. You should sometimes let go of the tedious process of planning everything.

#2 Longer Upper Half of Thumb

If you have a Longer Upper Half of Thumb, your personality traits reveal that you aim to be a perfectionist. You usually want everything to be in its place and in order. You always have some bigger goal or next-thing-to-achieved on your list. You are not easily satisfied with things. You can sometimes also get quite obsessed with your projects and ideas. You are looked upto for your honesty and straightforward opinions. Your friends and family may tell you that they can rely on you. You follow your head over the heart on an everyday basis. In relationships, you may let your emotions take the front seat, but never at the cost of self-respect. You are also quite idealistic. You keep high standards for yourself and the people you associate with. You will either do something with 100 percent conviction and quality, or else you will not waste your or anybody’s time.

#3 Longer Lower Half of Thumb

If you have a Longer Lower Half of Thumb, your personality traits reveal that you are a grounded person who usually devotes their time to working hard to turn their dreams into reality. You seldom indulge in daydreaming. You are the ‘slow and steady, wins the race’ kind of individual. You always strive to make others around you happy. You are generous, humble, and caring. You are an extremely reliable person. You do not get distracted by many things. You are highly focused on what you have and what you are doing. You tend to stay humble and enjoy simple things. You may put a lot of logic in the department of finding love. For you, merely feeling emotions of love is not enough.

#4 Straight Thumb Personality

If you have a Straight Thumb, your personality traits reveal that you are stubborn and dominating. You have extremely strong willpower and conviction to do things. You are straightforward and reliable. Your loyalty is remarkable. You do not easily change your mind about something. When you put your mind to something, you give your 100 percent. You have an unwavering determination to achieve your goals. You usually make a good leader. You are pretty analytical and have a good balance of practicality and emotion. You usually carry a poker face however you are a man or woman of your word. You do not make promises in haste but once you commit to something, it is rare for you to break your promises. You may look tough and unapproachable however you are a kind soul.

#5 Curved Thumb Personality

If you have a Curved Thumb, your personality traits reveal that you are a flexible kind of individual. You adapt easily to changes. You fit easily into new environments and places. You are willing to change your decision about something. You also find it easy to express yourself and mingle with new people. You can also be easily influenced by others. Though being flexible in every situation is great, however being easy also gets you taken advantage of. You may adjust a lot and not stand up for what you may want. You can be quite emotional. You are creative, curious, and artistic.

Tell us in comments: What is your thumb shape?

