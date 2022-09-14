Finger Personality Test: Your Finger Shape Reveals Your True Personality Traits

Finger Personality Test: Let us uncover some fascinating psychological facts by exploring the link between the fingers shape and personality. How does your finger shape determine your personality? Let us ask you some questions about your shape of fingers: Do you have Straight fingers? Or Pointy fingers? Or Knuckled fingers? In this hand finger shape personality, we tell you how your finger shape determines your personality.

Personality Tests are a super tool to learn about yourself, your likes or dislikes, preferences, how you think, gauge your emotional intelligence, and also your IQ levels. These tests are designed scientifically to pry deep into your psychological makeup, and emotional and rational thought processes, and ascertain those deep, hidden personality traits that we often suppress over the years since our birth. Owning yourself and being your true you is vital to becoming a success. Most often we forget what our passion is, what we should be doing rather than what we are doing. Add to that, finding your true tribe and people who will stick by you during not only your good times but also bad times is also an added bonus. But, when we are not true to ourselves and lose sight of our uniqueness, we often end up feeling more drained and lost. Hence, we bring these personality tests to help find the true you so that you can live the highest version of yourself in your work, friendships, relationships, family, and overall journey of life.

Let’s get to the fun part. Look at your fingers to find out how your fingers determine your personality.

Finger Personality Test: What does the shape of your fingers say about you?

#1 Straight Finger Shape Personality

If you have Straight Fingers, your personality traits reveal that you are an extremely honest person who does not prefer to lie and cannot stand a lie. You do not take betrayals or lies very well. You are a trustworthy person yourself and you expect someone whom you can also trust wholeheartedly. You are very good at hiding your emotions. You are however very emotional on the inside. You usually have a storm of emotions brewing up inside however you will keep a straight face in the public. You exude a strong, independent, and calm exterior. You like showing emotions or letting your guard down only when you have established some depth or closeness in a relationship or friendship. You can seem otherwise very cold towards people you don’t know. Many may think you are arrogant and self-centered. One of your best qualities is that you never leave anything unfinished. If you have taken up a project, you will make sure to finish it even if you despise doing it later. You are a kind and a big-hearted person who loves to be there for people you care about.

#2 Pointed Finger Shape Personality

If you have Pointed Fingers, your personality traits reveal that you are an avid dreamer. You believe hard in fantasy and love stories where someone will love, understand and accept you for who you are. You are a very loyal friend and partner. Your lack of touch with reality at times also aids you in living life to the fullest. You are passionate and believe deeply in your goals and dreams. You are determined to make them come true, and you also have the tact and skills to do so. Once you set a goal, you are extremely hardworking. You usually attain leadership positions or power roles in society. However, your kindness and loyalty, sometimes, put you in trouble when people take advantage of you. You are sensitive and empathetic.

#3 Knuckled Finger Shape Personality

If you have Knuckled Fingers, your personality traits reveal that you are easy-going and open-minded. Your generosity sometimes knows no bound. You are usually the calmest and most serene person in a room. You will rarely lose your cool. You brush off things with a laugh. Your truth matters to you the most. If you believe something is right, you stick to it. You are not a follower or someone to be lost in a crowd. You carry yourself in the highest version possible. From the way you speak or dress, you make sure to stand out effortlessly. You are a head-turner. You stay away from situations that can upset your peaceful dynamics because when angered, you are not a sight to watch or be around. Though, you will be quick to apologize if you find that you are at fault. You let go of things and petty fights easily. However, you do not let go of matters that hurt your self-respect. You are polite but only a few are in your inner circle. You hate routines and things that disrupt your everyday life balance. One of the best things about you is that you cannot be pretentious.

Tell us in Comments: What is your Finger Shape?

