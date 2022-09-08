Pinky Finger Personality Test: Length of Little Finger Reveals Your True Personality Traits

Pinky Finger Personality Test: How long is your pinky finger? Little finger longer than ring finger? Little finger shorter than ring finger? What does your little finger say about your personality? Did you know the length of a little finger reveals your personality traits? Well, like the shape of your lips, finger length, way of crossing arms, sleeping position, nose shape, sitting positing, etc can reveal your hidden personality traits, similarly, your pinky finger length reveals your true personality traits.

Personality Tests are a super tool to learn about yourself, your likes or dislikes, preferences, how you think, gauge your emotional intelligence, and also your IQ levels. These tests are designed scientifically to pry deep into your psychological makeup, and emotional and rational thought processes, and ascertain those deep, hidden personality traits that we often suppress over the years since our birth. Owning yourself and being your true you is vital to becoming a success. Most often we forget what our passion is, what we should be doing rather than what we are doing. Add to that, finding your true tribe and people who will stick by you during not only your good times but also bad times is also an added bonus. But, when we are not true to ourselves and lose sight of our uniqueness, we often end up feeling more drained and lost. Hence, we bring these personality tests to help find the true you so that you can live the highest version of yourself in your work, friendships, relationships, family, and overall journey of life.

Let’s get to the fun part. Take a look at your hand to find out what does your little finger say about you.

Pinky Finger Personality Test: What does your little finger say about your personality?

Pinky Finger Personality Type #1

Little Finger and Ring Finger At The Same Level

If your little finger and ring finger are at the same level, your personality traits reveal that you seek balance in all spheres of your life. You live life in moderation. You are highly organized and like everything to be in order and in its place. You stay away from disorderly conduct or chaos. You like to stay in calm and serene places that help to keep your mind at peace. You also have high self-control which enables you to stay committed to your goals. You take your decisions only after carefully examining all aspects of a situation. You usually have a very calm aura and personality which makes you stand out in the crowd. You are highly in tune with your inner self, needs, and wants.

Pinky Finger Personality Type #2

Little Finger Shorter Than Ring Finger

If your little finger is shorter than your ring finger, your personality traits reveal that you are a sentimental person. You value emotions and feelings. You will be sensitive to the needs and wants of other people, especially those you love and care for the most. You will most likely recede and withdraw from someone who hurts you. You may forgive them but you will never forget how they betrayed or left you. You enjoy helping others and being kind to others. You are among those who will smile at people while passing through the corridors, especially at the people of the weaker fragment of the society. You have a soft heart for people who are in need. Your character and morals are your biggest strength that helps you gain respect in the world. You will put the people you love above you if you feel they deserve the love and care. You are highly empathetic and a good listener. You mature emotionally from a young age.

Pinky Finger Personality Type #3

Little Finger Longer Than Ring Finger

If your little finger is longer than your ring finger, your personality traits reveal that you are an over-giver. You will love and care unconditionally or more than required. You would like the same to be reciprocated. You are however not an over-sharer. You will keep your thoughts and ideas to yourself. You will ponder over things for quite a good amount of time before jumping the gun. You are analytical and rational. You are also a very good keeper of secrets. You will be tactful and discreet in matters that require your secrecy. You do not follow the crowd blindly. You are not easily swayed by the opinions of others as well. If you feel what you are doing is right and within reasonable limits, you will do what makes you happy. You are highly confident about yourself. You hold yourself in high regard. You prefer being natural and being appreciated for who you are as an individual.

Tell us in comments: What is the length of your Pinky Finger Length?

