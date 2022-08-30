What's Your Mental Age? Simple Personality Test

What is your mental age? Today, we bring another amazing personality test which is going viral on the internet. This test is 100% accurate to assess your personality based on the choices you make in the questions given. Based on the score provided at the end of the article, you can truly know if you are too smart for your age or not. Personality tests are breaking the internet that are designed to reveal secrets of your personality, your preferences, your dislikes or likes, how you think, your emotional intelligence, your IQ level.

Let’s now check what is your mental age!

Question 1

Choose the sweet item you would love to eat the most!

Question 2

Choose your favorite color!

Question 3

Which house would you choose?

Question 4

Which sport will you play?

Question 5

Which flower will you choose?

Question 6

What is your favorite weather?

Question 7

Which is your favorite vacation spot?

Question 8

Which is your favorite music?

Question 9

Which is your favorite animal?

Question 10

What do you love doing the most in your leisure time?

Mental Age Result: Scorecard

If you got a score from 100 to 170

Your mental age is 5 to 12 years old

Your personality traits include full of energy, enthusiasm, childishness and joyful. You tend to be self-centered. You love to live fulfilled life. You should aim to become more conscious of the choices you make.

If you got a score from 180 to 260

Your mental age is 13 to 20 years old

Your personality traits include being aware of your responsibilities, but not always being committed to fulfilling them. You sway between having fun and being responsible. You are very moody like a teenager. You should develop yourself to be more grounded.

If you got a score from 270 to 350

Your mental age is 21 to 35 years old

Your personality traits include being an adult and taking full responsibility for the choices you make. You love to discover what works for you and what does not. You enjoy life once you have achieved all your goals.

If you got a score from 360 to 440

Your mental age is 36 to 50 years old

Your personality traits include thinking, acting, and feeling like an adult. You are way wiser than your age. You know what is demanded of you and you look forward to fulfilling your role. You give importance to safety and stability. You are self-aware of your list of priorities.

If you got a score more than 440

Your mental age is more than 51 years old

Your personality traits include having complete self-awareness of things you want in life now. You are usually too engrossed in working for what you want. You should take time to enjoy your life. You enjoy luxury and are very attentive to details.

Tell us in comments: What is your score in Mental Age Test?

