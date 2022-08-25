Crossing Arms Personality Test: Let us begin with a simple exercise. Let us cross our arms and observe if we cross right arm over the left arm, or left arm over right arm, or rest both hands on opposite arms. Now, studies have revealed that personality test based on our body features and way we sit, stand, walk, talk, eat, or even cross our arms help to decipher our personality traits. Body language experts have studied various ways of crossing arms to reveal what kind of a person we are in our lives.

What Does Your Way of Crossing Arms Say About Your Personality?

#1 Right Arm over Left

What does it mean when you cross your arms right over left?

If you cross your arms with your right arm over left arm, you are deeply in sync with your feelings and emotions. You are not easily overwhelmed with emotions. Crossing right arms over left implies that your left brain is more developed. Since your left side of brain is more developed, you tend to be more diligent, logical, and organized. You have a rational approach towards solving problems and navigating through life in general. You are also quite in control of your feelings. You think critically and carefully draw conclusions.

You do not rely on your intuition or emotions to make a decision. You prefer logic to solve professional or personal problems. You will choose a detailed analysis step-by-step for understanding a matter rather than relying on what your gut is saying. You usually have high IQ and wit. You work well around things that require sharp mind. You are proficient at solving puzzles, riddles, mathematics, science, etc. You are good with numbers, critical thinking, logical reasoning, etc.

Career: Scientist, Banker, Lawyer, etc

#2 Left Arm over Right

What does it mean when you cross your arms left over right?

If you cross your arms with your left arm over right arm, you are highly emotionally intelligent. Your cognitive skills are quite developed. You tend to be creative, intuitive, and emotional as well at times. Crossing left arm over right implies that your right brain is more developed. Since your right brain is more developed, you act more on your feelings rather than logic. It does not mean you do not weigh in logic while making decisions. However, you tend to go with what your gut.

You are also quite in tuned with the emotional shifts among people around you. This sometimes causes you stress too. At times, you face trouble with articulating your thoughts due to overwhelming emotions. You tend to find ways to express yourself through artistic activities such as painting, dancing, music, acting, etc. You tend to be creative. You think out of box ideas.

Career: Arts, Politics, Acting, Painting, Dancing, Music, Athletics, etc.

#3 Both Hands Resting on Opposite Arms

If your cross your arms with both hands resting on opposite arms, you exhibit personality traits of both the types as mentioned above. Crossing arms with both hands resting on opposite arms means both your left-side brain and right-side brain are working in sync and balance. You tend to have a balance of rational and emotional approach. You apply logic and emotions as per the situation. You can be both intuitive and logical. You are neither overwhelmed with emotions or situations that require brain power. You are as good as solving mathematical problems as much as performing something artistic.

Such a balance between logic and emotions gives you clarity on what you want. You tend to have a unique personality which embodies logic, IQ, wit, control as well feelings, honesty, kindness, helpfulness, verbal intelligence. People who cross their arms with both hands resting on top of opposite arms tend to be versatile.

Career: Suitable for any profession.

Tell us in comments: How do your cross your arms?

