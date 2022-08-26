Lip Shape Personality: Experts have revealed in studies that your lip shape can tell psychological secrets and personality traits. The fullness and thickness of lips hold secrets of your personality. Stand in front of a mirror and see what the shape of your lip is based on the images in this article. Your lip shape can tell a lot about your personality. Meanwhile, if you are wondering what the most attractive lip shape is, cosmetic experts have shared that a heavily defined cupid bow is the most attractive lip shape.

What Your Lip Shape Says About Your Personality?

#Lip Shape: Full Lips

If the shape of your lips is Full Lips, you are an empathetic individual who values relationships above everything else. You have a strong innate desire to safeguard and nurture others. Your caring, selfless nature is also about caring about others. You tend to be close to your family and friends. You are a fun-loving and outgoing kind of person. You love spending time with your close friends and family. You tend to be expressive and passionate. You are also extremely confident and physically attractive. However, you tend to be a bit impulsive and reckless at times. You can also speak in a rush or without thinking which can be problematic for you. You can be stubborn, and it can be pretty tough to get you to change your mind.

#2 Lip Shape: Full Lower Lip

If the shape of your lips is Full Lower Lip, you are usually the happy-go-lucky type and know how to have fun. You do not enjoy routines at all. You are not made for the 9 to 5 jobs. You strive well in careers that give you space to express yourself. You like to enjoy life and have a fun, energetic lifestyle. You love spontaneity in life. You make plans on the go. You enjoy adventurous trips. You are also on the go to where life takes you. You are a very curious soul. You are open to new possibilities. You also tend to be quite sensual compared to those with full upper lips. You are also expressive when of course you want to be. You will speak your heart given the right circumstances and people. You are straightforward mostly. You prefer to try new things, make new experiences, and explore new places. You have an independent streak.

#3 Lip Shape: Full Upper Lip

If the shape of your lips is Full Upper Lip, you are known to be quite a drama lover. You tend to have a very high opinion about yourself. You like to be liked for who you are. You also like to be everyone’s favorite. You enjoy the attention. You are charismatic. You live life to the fullest. You are also not easily intimated. You may observe a situation for some while but would take the apt opportunity to say what is needed to be said or whatever you have on your mind.

You also have good comic timing and a sense of humour. You also are one of the funniest people who can come up with the right punch line or jokes in any situation. You are quite intellectual and well-read about things. No wonder, you have something valuable to add to the conversations. You are also quite competent. You are also good at communicating your ideas and articulating your thoughts.

#4 Lip Shape: Thin Lips

If the shape of your lips is Thin Lips, you are reserved and cautious. You are also seen as a loner at times. You can be happy in solitude as well. Your introverted personality however also makes you self-reliant. You are confident being alone as well. In group settings, you can quickly get along with people and get involved in conversations. You are determined to achieve your goals. In fact, you exceed your own expectations. You may find some trouble getting along with people with full lips.

#4 Lip Shape: Defined Cupid’s Bow

If the shape of your lips is Defined Cupid’s Bow, you are a creative, quick-minded individual. You have a strong memory. You are quite proficient at getting what you want. You are well aware of your capabilities. You have a unique style of self-expression. You are productive and an achiever. You are a strong manifestor as well. You are self-aware. At times, you can be reactive and impulsive. You love spontaneity. You do not enjoy routines and monotonous lifestyles. You are also very romantic and quite popular among the opposite sex.

#6 Lip Shape Personality: Undefined Cupid’s Bow

If the shape of your lips is Undefined Cupid’s Bow, you are responsible and reliable. You are efficient at solving any problems. You are good at meeting deadlines and managing time efficiently. You can also be over-giving. You tend to lose sight of emotional boundaries. This can lead to at times not looking after yourself. You need to invest in taking care of yourself. You could also neglect your own needs in order to provide for others. You are trustworthy. You are quite mature and deal with issues thoughtfully.

