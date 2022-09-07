Personality Test: Your Forehead Reveals These Personality Traits

Forehead Personality Traits: What does your face reveal about your personality? Everything. Your face reveals the secrets of your personality. We are born with certain facial features for a reason. Our eyes, mouth, nose, cheeks, chin, moles, lip shapes, etc are all a map of our personality as well as our whole life. In the interesting series of body parts personality tests, today we bring the forehead shape personality test to explore the link between the forehead and personality. We will look into different forehead types so you can learn what does your forehead say about your personality.

Do you know that face reading practices development and research go back 3,000 years old? As per the face reading expert and author Jean Haner, face reading can reveal your personality traits like an open book and help you learn who are you as an individual, deepen your romantic relationships, improve your parenting skills by understanding your personality, and even understand what the personality traits of the people you meet or check out profiles on the dating sites.

Let us read what the forehead says about personality.

What does your forehead say about your personality?

#1 Big Forehead Personality

If you have a Big Forehead, your personality traits reveal that you are a multi-tasker, organized, and good at giving advice. You live life with a balanced approach. You are wise and intelligent. You are also multi-talented. You have extremely good thinking or analytical abilities which aids you in being successful in whatever endeavor you take on. You are also extremely content with yourself and your abilities. Solitude does not bother you. You are a quick learner. You enjoy being in charge. You are open-minded and open to opportunities. You are the kind of individual who enjoys observing and exploring new avenues. Usually, successful businesspeople, celebrities, royalties, etc have a big forehead. In face reading, a big forehead is also regarded as a sign of abundance. You enjoy a good social life. You may not create a fuss over little things but at times you might take out your anger in one go. Though, when you let down your guard, you often end up being the life of the party.

#2 Narrow Forehead Personality

If you have a Narrow Forehead, your personality traits reveal that you enjoy your own company the most. However, you leave no chance to spread kindness in the world. You listen to your heart more than your head. You will follow your emotions rather than think through things. You seldom let negativity touch you. You will immediately take up constructive projects to uplift your spirits. You avoid getting involved too closely due to fear of getting hurt. You are empathetic otherwise and enjoy helping other people. Your kind nature at times gets you in situations where people either hurt you or take advantage of your generosity. You do not like to be too much of the center of attention.

#3 Curved Forehead Personality

If you have a Curved Forehead, your personality traits reveal that you are a cheery, easy-going, and friendly individual. You have a style with brightens up the lives of people. You easily strike up friendships. You exude a warm and positive aura. You have a keen sense of what to say and when to say what. You are a highly optimistic individual. You are good at encouraging people to achieve their dreams and goals. You are a people person. You are a magnet to happiness and positive energy. You are graceful in whatever you do. You are highly calm at handling tough situations and tricky social situations. You are quick-witted as well as a patient individual.

#4 M-Shaped Forehead Personality

If you have an M-Shaped Forehead, your personality traits reveal you are an artistic and versatile individual. You enjoy settings that make room for self-expression. You are highly imaginative as well. You love to be gracious in whatever you do. You will carry yourself in good manners. You are creative and bring exclusivity in things you do, be it as simple as dressing sense. You are most of the time very calm and serene, however, at times you can lose your temper. The good thing is that you are forgiving too. You will rarely hold grudges. If something does not work out, you try to maintain your grace and move on. You are very protective of your loved ones, family, and friends. Your artistic skills and imagination power aids you in building anything from scratch. You notice little details. You can come up with unique insights and ideas in the technology sector.

Tell us in comments: What is your forehead shape?

