Facial Features Personality Test: Your Face Reveals These Personality Traits

Facial Features Personality Test: Today, we will analyze facial features to uncover fascinating facts from the psychology of facial features. Let us explore the link between facial features and personality. Can facial features reveal personality? Can you tell a person's personality by their face? As per Australian ‘people reader’ Alan Steven who specializes in profiling, coaching, and reading personality traits & body language, our facial features reveal 7 personality traits.

Personality Tests are a super tool to learn about yourself, your likes or dislikes, preferences, how you think, gauge your emotional intelligence, and also your IQ levels. These tests are designed scientifically to pry deep into your psychological makeup, and emotional and rational thought processes, and ascertain those deep, hidden personality traits that we often suppress over the years since our birth. Owning yourself and being your true you is vital to becoming a success. Most often we forget what our passion is, what we should be doing rather than what we are doing. Add to that, finding your true tribe and people who will stick by you during not only your good times but also bad times is also an added bonus. But, when we are not true to ourselves and lose sight of our uniqueness, we often end up feeling more drained and lost. Hence, we bring these personality tests to help find the true you so that you can live the highest version of yourself in your work, friendships, relationships, family, and overall journey of life.

Look at your face to find out what your facial features say about your personality.

Facial Features Personality Test: What do facial features say about your personality?

#1 Confidence

The ratio of facial width to facial length indicates the level of confidence a person possesses. As per Steven, people with faces that are less than 60 per cent as wide as they are long are cautious by nature, while those whose faces are at least 70 per cent as wide as they are long are naturally confident. People with such face ratios are self-reliant. They like to be in charge and are capable of handling any situation.

#2 Friendliness

The distance between the top of the eye to the eyebrow indicates the level of friendliness. As per Steven, people with higher eyebrows usually tend to like more personal space. They are friendly and possess good social skills however they will draw a line if someone encroaches on their personal space. They value their privacy a lot. Whereas people with lower eyebrows usually do not have a problem with people coming close to them or invading their personal space. They are usually open and do not mind being vulnerable.

#3 Tolerance

The horizontal distance between the eyes indicates the level of tolerance. As per Steven, people with wider-set eyes usually have higher levels of tolerance for errors and mistakes. They have high levels of patience and usually let go of minor mistakes. They are not quick to make judgments about people. Whereas, people with eyes set closer together are not much tolerant as people with wider set eyes.

#4 Sense of Humor

The length of the philtrum (the vertical junction between the base of the nose and the border of the upper lip) indicates the level of sense of humor. As per Steven, people with longer philtrum usually have a dry sense of humor and sarcasm. They enjoy a good laugh and can take a joke in healthy spirits. Whereas people with shorter philtrum may get offended or react adversely to jokes. They may even take a light-hearted comment personally.

#5 Generosity

The shape and size of lips indicate the level of generosity. As per Steven, people with fuller lips are found to be more generous with their words and communication. They will have few words of encouragement, support, and comfort for anyone in need. Whereas people with thinner lips are more concise. They may offer a direct or blunt response. They would lack emotional warmth in their speech or words of encouragement.

#6 World View

The size of the fold on a person’s eyelid indicates the worldview of an individual. As per Steven, people with thicker eye folds usually are more analytical. They are discerning and can make decisions quickly. They are good with projects that require logical thinking and attention to detail. Whereas people with thin or no eye folds usually are action-oriented. They are highly decisive. They will be quick to take action and execute projects.

#7 Magnetism

The depth of eye color indicates the level of magnetism of an individual. As per Steven, people with deep-colored eyes are usually more charismatic. They usually have expressive eyes and a powerful aura.

