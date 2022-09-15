Hand Shape Personality Test: Your Hands Reveal Your True Personality Traits

Hand Shape Personality Traits: Did you know your hands can also reveal your personality traits? Here, you will find some fascinating insights into the link between the shape of hands and personality. Let us ask you some questions: Do you have short fingers and square palms? Or short fingers and rectangular palms? Do you have long fingers and square palms? Or long fingers and rectangular palms? Read more to know your hidden dominant personality traits, strengths, and weaknesses.

Personality Tests are a super tool to learn about yourself, your likes or dislikes, preferences, how you think, gauge your emotional intelligence, and also your IQ levels. These tests are designed scientifically to pry deep into your psychological makeup, and emotional and rational thought processes, and ascertain those deep, hidden personality traits that we often suppress over the years since our birth. Owning yourself and being your true you is vital to becoming a success. Most often we forget what our passion is, what we should be doing rather than what we are doing. Add to that, finding your true tribe and people who will stick by you during not only your good times but also bad times is also an added bonus. But, when we are not true to ourselves and lose sight of our uniqueness, we often end up feeling more drained and lost. Hence, we bring these personality tests to help find the true you so that you can live the highest version of yourself in your work, friendships, relationships, family, and overall journey of life.

Let’s get to the fun part. Look at your hands to find out what your hands say about your personality.

Hand Shape Personality Test: What Your Hands Say About You?

#1 Earth Hand: Short Fingers and Square Palms

If you have Short Fingers and Square Palms, your personality traits reveal you are honest, conscientious, traditional, and down-to-earth. You have a very practical outlook on life which can be hurtful to people who value sentiments. You tend to be all about material gains and money. You have a place for dreams and emotions but you are not a very sentimental person. You are a man or woman of many skills. You love your family and keep them above all. You are straightforward and say things as it is. You can be protective and caring but stubborn and single-minded also. You are quick-witted and have a great sense of humour. You are usually level-headed. You lead an organized life. You will get things done by hook or crook. You do not reveal your true feelings. You are social and maintain a good network of friends.

#2 Air Hand: Long Fingers and Square Palms

If you have Long Fingers and Square Palms, your personality traits reveal you are a lover of abstract and intellectual conversations. You indulge in beautiful ways of self-expression. You seek a stable emotional life however on the inside you are distrustful of emotions. You have a huge fear of being let down. You do not trust people easily. Even if you are in a committed relationship, you will always have some doubts or fears. You are curious. You love exploring new things, and places, and hearing stories about people. You are analytical. You prefer to be as original as possible. Your temperament can come out of nowhere at times. You love to talk about anything and everything. You enjoy exploring different perspectives. You also love to organize things or surprise your loved ones. You want to be accepted for who you are, which happens to be a trouble point in your life.

#3 Fire Hand: Short Fingers and Rectangular (Long) Palms

If you have Short Fingers and Long Palms, your personality traits reveal you are energetic, enthusiastic, restless, and charismatic. You have excellent leadership qualities. You do not shy away from taking risks or ceasing opportunities. You love to be the center of attention. You can be obnoxious too at times. You are extroverted. You love to talk about yourself. You are versatile and aspire to be perfect in whatever you do. You are constantly searching for new ideas. You will always want to be ahead of the crowd. You will be quick to take initiative and stick to finishing your projects or achieving your goals till the end. You love to embrace your individuality. You do not conform to the ideals or norms set by society. You live by your rules and what you feel is right.

#4 Water Hand: Long Fingers and Rectangular (Long) Palms

If you have Long Fingers and Long Palms, your personality traits reveal you are highly imaginative, sensitive, and emotional. You are a dreamer. You are usually gentle and calm on the outside however you have a storm of emotional turbulence brewing up inside. You are highly moody. You hold your ideals of relationships very high and expect people to conform to those ideals at all times. You are very secretive and introverted. You keep your walls around your heart too high. You may get everything out of the other person due to your gentle and receptive way of communicating. However, one would not be able to get inside your thoughts and feelings unless you truly reveal them. When you do let your guard down, you are vulnerable, emotional, romantic, and idealistic. You are more sentimental than rational. You have the need to be heard and be held with love and care.

Tell us in comments: What is your Hand Shape?

