Ear Shape Personality Test: Your Ears Reveal Your True Personality Traits

Ear Shape Personality Test: Would you be all ears if we told you that the shape of your ears can also reveal your personality traits? We bring you some fascinating facts after exploring the link between ear shapes and personality. Let us ask you some questions: Do you have big ears? Have you seen someone with a pointed ear shape? Or maybe attached ear lobes?? Well, what the shape of your ear says about you? what does big ears say about a person?

Personality Tests are super scientific tools to learn about yourself, your likes or dislikes, preferences, how you think, gauge your emotional intelligence, and also your IQ levels. These tests are designed scientifically to pry deep into your psychological makeup, and emotional and rational thought processes, and ascertain those deep, hidden personality traits that we often suppress over the years since our birth. Owning yourself and being your true you is vital to becoming a success. Most often we forget what our passion is, what we should be doing rather than what we are doing. Add to that, finding your true tribe and people who will stick by you during not only your good times but also bad times is also an added bonus. But, when we are not true to ourselves and lose sight of our uniqueness, we often end up feeling more drained and lost. Hence, we bring these personality tests to help find the true you so that you can live the highest version of yourself in your work, friendships, relationships, family, and overall journey of life.

Let’s get to the fun part. Look at your ears to find out what the shape of your ear says about you.

Ear Shape Personality Test: What does the shape of your ears say about you?

#1 Small Ear Shape Personality

If you have Small Ear Shape, your personality traits reveal that you are shy, humble, and disciplined. You are introverted and slow to mingle. You will not speak much or unnecessarily. You will be careful with what you say. You will speak to the point and usually hit the bull mark. You have a keen sense of what to say and when. Generally, you keep a low profile even if you have a larger-than-life personality. Your presence is always duly noted in a room. You however refrain from gossip and petty talks. You like long, meaningful conversations. You would rather talk play pranks or talk serious stuff such as about life, health, career, love, etc.

#2 Big Ear Shape Personality

If you have Big Ear Shape, your personality traits reveal that you are calm and steady in demeanor. You exude gentleness, docility, tractability, and teachableness. You are authoritative and less likely to be bossed around. You enjoy life as it unfolds. You do not take up things very seriously to heart. You will most likely be smiling always, even during hardships. You exude a laid-back attitude and inspire people to live to the fullest. You do get attached too deeply to things. You understand that letting go is a part of life. You easily become a part of groups. You have good social skills. You are open-minded and an extrovert. You have an amiable vibe. You have an infectious enthusiasm level.

#3 Attached Ear Lobe Personality

If you have Attached Ear Lobe Personality, your personality traits reveal that you are very understanding of human nature. You are empathetic. You have a high level of self-awareness. You are friendly. You are pretty approachable. People find your company enjoyable. You are warm and kind-hearted. You are able to connect with people easily as you most of the time make them feel heard and seen. On the inside, you may be an introverted and reserved individual. However, you do not find trouble meeting new people or being at social gatherings. If your ear lobe is thick, you are likely to be emotional and give high value to relationships.

#4 Round Ear Shape Personality

If you have Round Ear Shape Personality, your personality traits reveal that you are a loyal and dependable individual. You are a highly responsible individual. You are most likely the one in a group or family on whom everyone depends for advice or backup. You will most likely be the one to clean up the mess created by others. You however do not take betrayal easily. You will never forget who did you dirty. You will give in everything for those who you love. You will be that one person who will jump out of their bed in the middle of the night to help your friends or family. You are straightforward and communicate your mind clearly. You prefer to live with values and orders.

#5 Square Ear Shape Personality

If you have Square Ear Shape Personality, your personality traits reveal that you like to live a simple life. You will stay up at home and cook a meal or watch your favorite show. You do not like to be at every party in the town. You prefer to stay in tune with reality and be peace at with yourself. You are a very calm person. You are creative and intelligent. You will devote your time to exploring and creating new things or innovations. You enjoy things more such as nature, animals, helping others, etc. You like to be of service. You are among the most down-to-earth people. You have high levels of stability and management in your life. You are punctual and full of gratitude. You should however give high priority to making yourself happy too.

#6 Pointed Ear Shape Personality

If you have Pointed Ear Shape Personality, your personality traits reveal that you are a highly intuitive individual. You will most likely have information on all the latest happenings around you and in the world. You could make a good journalist. You will most probably sense if there is an impending danger nearby, you are so alert and attentive to your surroundings. You notice little details. Even the slightest change in your surroundings cannot escape you. One could surely call you Sherlock Holmes. You are extremely quick-witted, observant, perceptive, and a bit of a perfectionist (at least that is what you aim to be). You will take your sweet time in doing things so that it just turns out to be just perfect.

Tell us in Comments: What is Your Ear Shape?

