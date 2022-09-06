Fist Personality Test: The way you make a fist reveals your true personality traits

Fist Personality Test: What does it mean when you tuck your thumb in your fist? Why do you always hold your thumb in your fist? Or why do you put your thumb against your index finger? Or why do you use your thumb to lock all fingers when making a fist? Did you know the way you make your fist reveals your personality traits? Well, just like the shape of your lips, finger length, way of crossing arms, sleeping position, nose shape, sitting positing, etc can reveal your hidden personality traits, similarly, your fist shape reveals your true personality traits.

Personality Tests are a super tool to learn about yourself, your likes or dislikes, preferences, how you think, gauge your emotional intelligence, and also your IQ levels. These tests are designed scientifically to pry deep into your psychological makeup, and emotional and rational thought processes, and ascertain those deep, hidden personality traits that we often suppress over the years since our birth. Owning yourself and being your true you is vital to becoming a success. Most often we forget what our passion is, what we should be doing rather than what we are doing. Add to that, finding your true tribe and people who will stick by you during not only your good times but also bad times is also an added bonus. But, when we are not true to ourselves and lose sight of our uniqueness, we often end up feeling more drained and lost. Hence, we bring these personality tests to help find the true you so that you can live the highest version of yourself in your work, friendships, relationships, family, and overall journey of life.

Let’s get to the fun part. Make a fist and find out what does clenching your fist say about you.

Fist Personality Test: What does the way you hold your fist say about you?

Fist Personality Type #A

If you clench your fist with your thumb outside pointing upwards and sitting across the index finger, you are a natural-born leader. You exude an air of stability and strength, even if you are nervous or unsure on the inside. You are a focused individual who works tirelessly to achieve your goals. You are talented and tend to stand out at your workplace or business or whichever endeavor you take on. You love exploring and learning new things or places. You have a high IQ level. You are also good at guiding other people and looking out for their best interests. You are usually looked upto for advice. You are kind and generous as well. You abhor injustice. You like to help others. Sometimes, your kindness gets you in situations where people take advantage of you. You are very sociable. You are gentle and relaxed while dealing with people. You are a good listener. You are calm and go over things to take a wise decision. You try your best to not let the outside circumstances ruin your peace of mind.

Fist Personality Type #B

If you clench your fist with your thumb outside sitting across all your fingers, you are an extremely creative person. You have high self-esteem. You are magnetic and have an attractive personality, mindset as well as communication skills. You are mostly the center of attention in a room. You are admired for your honesty and intelligence. You enjoy the praise and admiration thrown your way. You are not scared to own your individuality. You are not arrogant, but you surely exude an air of confidence and belief in yourself. You are straightforward with what you have to say or do. You enjoy being outdoors or at social gatherings. You are also self-sufficient in your own company. Being your honest either gets you ahead in life and sometimes gets you in trouble or stiff with people. You do not like staying cooped up somewhere or in routines for too long. You are good at self-expression. You are a charmer. However, as caring as you may be, once you stop caring for something or someone, you are done with it. You are determined to keep your self-respect over feelings.

Fist Personality Type #C

If you clench your fist with your thumb inside all your fingers, you are an introvert. You love your privacy and tend to keep your thoughts or feelings to yourself. You are okay with spending in your own company. You are extremely creative. You come up with unique out-of-the-box ideas. You can only connect with people who are similar to you or who value genuine connections. You can be highly compassionate. You usually speak less and listen more. You can be empathetic as well. You cannot stand around people who speak too loudly or brashly. You also do not like people who boast too much about themselves. You dislike drama and gossiping. Usually, you are seen as shy and reserved. And you may be so but if someone gets in your way or rubs you off the wrong way, you put them in their place. You are very passionate about your work, relations, friends, and family. You will take care of every little detail. In public, you may keep a low profile or shy demeanor but you are very funny and charming in your private circle. You are very good at keeping a zen-like attitude even in times of crisis. You see love, beauty, and harmony in most of the things in life.

Tell us in comments: What is your fist personality type?

Check out more personality tests!

Also Read: What Type of Girl Are You? Simple Personality Test

Also Read: What Your Lip Shape Says About Your Personality?

Also Read: What is your Hidden Power? Simple Personality Test

Also Read: What is Your Future? Simple Personality Test

Also Read: What is your Mental Age? Simple Personality Test

Also Read: What Does Your Way of Crossing Arms Say About Your Personality?

Also Read: Personality Test: Your sleeping position reveals these personality traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Sitting positions reveals these personality traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Favorite Color Reveals These Personality Traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Nose shape reveals these personality traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Foot shape reveals these personality traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Eye Color Reveals These Personality Traits