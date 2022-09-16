Nail Shape Personality Test: Your Nails Reveals Your True Personality Traits

Nail Shape Personality Test: Let us uncover some fascinating psychological facts about how does nail shape depict the personality of a person. Today, we explore the link between nail shape and personality. Let us ask you some questions: Do you have long nails? Or wide nails? Or square-shape nails? Or almond-shape nails? In this nail shape personality test, we tell you what your nails say about your personality.

Personality Tests are a super tool to learn about yourself, your likes or dislikes, preferences, how you think, gauge your emotional intelligence, and also your IQ levels. These tests are designed scientifically to pry deep into your psychological makeup, and emotional and rational thought processes, and ascertain those deep, hidden personality traits that we often suppress over the years since our birth. Owning yourself and being your true you is vital to becoming a success. Most often we forget what our passion is, what we should be doing rather than what we are doing. Add to that, finding your true tribe and people who will stick by you during not only your good times but also bad times is also an added bonus. But, when we are not true to ourselves and lose sight of our uniqueness, we often end up feeling more drained and lost. Hence, we bring these personality tests to help find the true you so that you can live the highest version of yourself in your work, friendships, relationships, family, and overall journey of life.

Let’s get to the fun part. Look at your nails to find out what nail shape says about your personality.

Nail Shape Personality Test: What does your nail shape say about your personality?

#1 Long Nails Personality Traits

If you have Long Nails, your personality traits reveal that you are highly creative, imaginative, and meticulous. You tend to be calm, independent, and pragmatic. Your right brain is more developed than your left brain. You however can also act rational in situations that require you to be logical. You are usually soft-tempered but sometimes you get overwhelmed which makes you either shut off or lose your cool. You absorb your surroundings a bit more than the average person. You should work on developing self-control to avoid showing excessive emotions in adverse situations. You are attentive to little details. You could have trouble getting along with people who are extremely practical. You may be trusting or a believer of happy endings which at times gives mean people to hurt you. You are highly romantic. You are not everywhere but you have good social skills. You are a charmer too. You love being in control. You will weigh both sides of a matter before taking any decision. If you take up something or come into a relationship, you feel a sense of responsibility in everything you do. In bitter situations, you can be selfish and narrow-minded.

#2 Wide Nails Personality Traits

If you have Wide Nails, your personality traits reveal that you are direct, open-minded, and expressive. You will speak your mind without any filter. You are extremely cut-throat and express your thoughts in the most straightforward manner possible. This makes you seem like an argumentative, short-tempered, and mean individual at times, even if you do not mean any harm. You should focus on being more empathetic towards other people's stories and thoughts. You have trouble getting along with people who are too emotional or follow their heart-over-head. You are actually an honest and easy-going person as you will deal with issues right then and there rather than dragging them for prolonged periods. You are analytical and a good judge of character. You have an extremely good grip on yourself even in the most critical situations. You value devoting time to building and making new things.

#3 Round/Oval Nails Personality Traits

If you have Round/Oval Nails, your personality traits reveal that you are a dramatic, creative, positive, open-minded, and happy individual. You are a quick learner. You have exceptional social skills. You like to go with the flow. You are a people person. You may also agree with the majority consensus in a discussion to be liked by people. You like to be popular and be recognized hence sometimes you can go overboard to make others happy. You get along with all kinds of people easily. You will stand where the flock is and most probably would want to be liked by them all. You like to be seen and heard for who you are. You live off the admiration thrown your way. You are a fun and exciting person to be around, so people do want you around too. You happen to be resourceful, quick-witted, and flexible also. You are resilient, sensitive, and take criticism to heart. Though, on a fun note, you look for simple pleasures. However, when it comes to getting things done or achieving your goals, you are very resilient.

#4 Square-shape Nails Personality Traits

If you have Square Nails, your personality traits reveal that you are strong-minded, serious, and brave. You can seem inflexible though due to your serious approach towards things. You are a determined and purposeful individual when it comes to your work and goals. You may seem standoffish and hard to approach in social settings. You may be very friendly and fun to talk to, but this side of you is only known to people who have established a close relationship with you. You like to move independently. You are usually misunderstood a lot. You are also someone that one can rely upon in times of emergency. You will stick by the person you care about. You cannot tolerate injustice or bullying of people who are in weak positions. However, on the negative side, you can be extremely stingy, jealous, aggressive, critical, and greedy.

#5 Almond-shape Nails Personality Traits

If you have Almond Nails, your personality traits reveal that you are a reliable, honest, imaginative, loyal, and emotionally-sensitive kind of individual. You like to be kind and sincere to people. You are well-mannered and polite. You usually live with a high idealistic outlook and tend to be romantic, sentimental, and helpful. You rarely lose your cool however you have extremely low tolerance and a short temper when you see injustice, cruelty, or things that you cannot accept. Opinions and things that you do not agree with can also offend you easily. You should practice taking time off or moving away from situations that overwhelm you. At times, interpersonal relationships could drain you a lot as you may have to be pretentious or agree with a lot that you do not like or accept.

Tell us in comments: What is your Nail Shape?

