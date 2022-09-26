4 Personality Types Test: What One Are You?

4 Personality Types Test: Several studies into human behaviour have classified four main personality types. Each personality type has their personality traits, strengths, weaknesses including the type of jobs they are fit for. People love learning about their personality traits and hence today we will explore into the four personality types to help you ascertain what type of personality are you?

Personality Tests are a super tool to learn about yourself, your likes or dislikes, preferences, how you think, gauge your emotional intelligence, and also your IQ levels. These tests are designed scientifically to pry deep into your psychological makeup, and emotional and rational thought processes, and ascertain those deep, hidden personality traits that we often suppress over the years since our birth. Owning yourself and being your true you is vital to becoming a success. Most often we forget what our passion is, what we should be doing rather than what we are doing. Add to that, finding your true tribe and people who will stick by you during not only your good times but also bad times is also an added bonus. But, when we are not true to ourselves and lose sight of our uniqueness, we often end up feeling more drained and lost. Hence, we bring these personality tests to help find the true you so that you can live the highest version of yourself in your work, friendships, relationships, family, and overall journey of life.

Let’s get to the fun part. Let us see in depth about 4 Personality Types, their personality traits, strengths, weaknesses, and job types for each.

Which of the 4 personality types am I?

#1 Personality Type A

As per different Personality Tests, who you are?

The Hire Success System: Director

Carl Jung: Sensor

Myers-Briggs: ENFJ, ENFP, INFJ, INFP

Enneagram: Adventurer/Achiever

Do you like to be in charge and control of things? Do you avoid bothering with little details? Would you say that you are very practical and goal-oriented? You do not like too many restrictions? You love to work independently and at your own speed & schedule? Are you often call workaholic? Do you become impatient? Well, you are a Personality Type #A that is usually found in a supervisory or senior management. You have an entrepreneurial streak. Most probably, you could be running your own restaurant chain. You are extremely confident and calculated. You are good at delegating tasks as you find routine stuff repetitive. You enjoy brainstorming and different challenges every day. You are among those few individuals who work well under pressure and high-stress situations.

Strengths Weaknesses Job Types Good delegation skills Multitasking Embraces change Take-charge Good administrative skills Highly competitive Fast-paced Entrepreneurial Demands Independence Dominant Direct management style Ambitious Passionate Domineering Intolerant Stubborn Workaholic Insensitive Ill-tempered (short fuse) Impatient Abrupt Tough Easily angered Executive Manager President CEO Sales Head Business Owner Politician Entrepreneur Police/Military Officer

#2 Personality Type B

As per different Personality Tests, who you are?

The Hire Success System: Socializer

Carl Jung: Intuitive

Myers-Briggs: ENTJ, ENTP, INTJ, INTP

Enneagram: Helper/romantic

Are you an energetic, fast-paced, and outgoing type of individual? Do you like social gatherings and being the center of attention? You find yourself making friends quickly? Are you guilty of people pleasing? Do you have the need to be liked by all? You enjoy compliments, applause, and acknowledgment from others? Well, you are a Personality Type #B that loves to talk about themselves. You are often told that you are self-centered. You fear being humiliated in public. Due to this fear of being abandoned, you may agree with a lot on the surface even if you disagree from inside. You are always try to carry impeccable appearance or dressing. You like giving an impression that you have it all sorted and in control. You are for real very enthusiastic, friendly when you want to be, and impressive at persuading people. Though, you are a dreamer but can turn around with utmost practicality. You are also very good at reading other people’s feelings and behaviour.

Strengths Weaknesses Job Types Self-confident Faster-paced Enthusiasm Fun-loving Persuasiveness Light-hearted People-oriented Spontaneous Easily liked by most people Friendliness Charismatic Idea person Whimsical Procrastination Impatient May try to do too much at once Too self-involved Easily bored Self-indulgent Arrogant or cocky Short attention span Trouble being alone Sometimes unrealistic Customer service/relations Public relations Party planner Entertainment Recreation director Politician

#3 Personality Type C

As per different Personality Tests, who you are?

The Hire Success System: Thinker

Carl Jung: Thinker

Myers-Briggs: ESTJ, ESFJ, ISTJ, ISFJ

Enneagram: Asserter/perfectionist

Are you an extremely detail-oriented individual? Do you like to be involved in the intricacies of the whole process? Is doing things with logic and rational approach you style? Do you find it difficult to get along with people who are too emotional? Does it bother when things are not based on facts, figures, reports? Well, you are the Personality Type #C that can be quite controlling, both of self and others. You do not like it when things are beyond control. You are not very expressive. You focus on the result and outcome of things. You can be very resourceful, careful, and avid thinkers. If presented with an issue, you will look at it objectively and figure out the solution. You like to have clarity and transparency. You look for originality and uniqueness.

Strengths Weaknesses Job Types Thoughtful Quality control Critical thinker Accuracy Creative Dependable Imaginative Analytical Intelligent Organized Independent Detailed Plays by the rules Disengagement Worry about progress Can appear unsocial Skeptical, disbelieving Likes to do things their own way Critical behaviour Detached behaviour Would see the glass half empty Inventor Musician Accountant Auditor Programmer Data Analyst Engineer Trouble-shooter Pilot Artist Game Designer Critic Research Scientist

#4 Personality Type D

Have a look as per different Personality Tests, who you are?

The Hire Success System: Supporter

Carl Jung: Feeler

Myers-Briggs: ESTP, ESFP, ISTP, ISFP

Enneagram: Peacemaker/observer

Are you okay doing a routine for years to come? Do you seek security and long-term rather than short-term gains? Do you like things slow and easy, both at work and life? You do not like frequent changes? Do you find yourself worrying for many things? Do you seek acceptance, admiration, and respect from others? You do not find any thrill in taking risks? Well, you are a Personality Type #D who likes to be very organized, giving support and being a good listener to others. You like working in a group or team. You tend to keep your emotions and feelings to yourself. Living in a secure, stable and long-term relationships or jobs is very essential for you to function sanely.

Strengths Weaknesses Job Types Good at routines or repetitive tasks Observant Consistent Low-key Caring Reliable Self-confident Minimal mood swings Trusting Calm Stable Fair and equitable Looks approachable Caring Dependable Resistant to change Shy Not speaking up Easily used by others Less assertive Gets hurt feelings Uncomfortable with constant change Going along to avoid confrontation Gets hurt feelings Customer service representative Administrator Financial Management Librarian Insurance Agent Teacher Mechanic Residential Services Bureaucrat Social Worker HR Manager Counsellor Secretary Supervisor

Tell us in comments: What is your 4 Personality Type?

Check out more personality tests!

Also Read: Teeth Shape Personality Test: Your Teeth Reveal Your True Personality Traits

Also Read: Thumb Shape Personality Test: Your Thumb Reveals Your True Personality Traits

Also Read: Eyebrow Shape Personality Test: Your Eyebrows Reveal Your True Personality Traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your sleeping position reveals these personality traits

... and many more!