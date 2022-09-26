4 Personality Types Test: What One Are You?
4 Personality Types Test: Several studies into human behaviour have classified four main personality types. Each personality type has their personality traits, strengths, weaknesses including the type of jobs they are fit for. People love learning about their personality traits and hence today we will explore into the four personality types to help you ascertain what type of personality are you?
Personality Tests are a super tool to learn about yourself, your likes or dislikes, preferences, how you think, gauge your emotional intelligence, and also your IQ levels. These tests are designed scientifically to pry deep into your psychological makeup, and emotional and rational thought processes, and ascertain those deep, hidden personality traits that we often suppress over the years since our birth. Owning yourself and being your true you is vital to becoming a success. Most often we forget what our passion is, what we should be doing rather than what we are doing. Add to that, finding your true tribe and people who will stick by you during not only your good times but also bad times is also an added bonus. But, when we are not true to ourselves and lose sight of our uniqueness, we often end up feeling more drained and lost. Hence, we bring these personality tests to help find the true you so that you can live the highest version of yourself in your work, friendships, relationships, family, and overall journey of life.
Let’s get to the fun part. Let us see in depth about 4 Personality Types, their personality traits, strengths, weaknesses, and job types for each.
Which of the 4 personality types am I?
#1 Personality Type A
As per different Personality Tests, who you are?
The Hire Success System: Director
Carl Jung: Sensor
Myers-Briggs: ENFJ, ENFP, INFJ, INFP
Enneagram: Adventurer/Achiever
Do you like to be in charge and control of things? Do you avoid bothering with little details? Would you say that you are very practical and goal-oriented? You do not like too many restrictions? You love to work independently and at your own speed & schedule? Are you often call workaholic? Do you become impatient? Well, you are a Personality Type #A that is usually found in a supervisory or senior management. You have an entrepreneurial streak. Most probably, you could be running your own restaurant chain. You are extremely confident and calculated. You are good at delegating tasks as you find routine stuff repetitive. You enjoy brainstorming and different challenges every day. You are among those few individuals who work well under pressure and high-stress situations.
|
Strengths
|
Weaknesses
|
Job Types
|
Good delegation skills
Multitasking
Embraces change
Take-charge
Good administrative skills
Highly competitive
Fast-paced
Entrepreneurial
Demands Independence
Dominant
Direct management style
Ambitious
Passionate
|
Domineering
Intolerant
Stubborn
Workaholic
Insensitive
Ill-tempered (short fuse)
Impatient
Abrupt
Tough
Easily angered
|
Executive
Manager
President
CEO
Sales Head
Business Owner
Politician
Entrepreneur
Police/Military Officer
#2 Personality Type B
As per different Personality Tests, who you are?
The Hire Success System: Socializer
Carl Jung: Intuitive
Myers-Briggs: ENTJ, ENTP, INTJ, INTP
Enneagram: Helper/romantic
Are you an energetic, fast-paced, and outgoing type of individual? Do you like social gatherings and being the center of attention? You find yourself making friends quickly? Are you guilty of people pleasing? Do you have the need to be liked by all? You enjoy compliments, applause, and acknowledgment from others? Well, you are a Personality Type #B that loves to talk about themselves. You are often told that you are self-centered. You fear being humiliated in public. Due to this fear of being abandoned, you may agree with a lot on the surface even if you disagree from inside. You are always try to carry impeccable appearance or dressing. You like giving an impression that you have it all sorted and in control. You are for real very enthusiastic, friendly when you want to be, and impressive at persuading people. Though, you are a dreamer but can turn around with utmost practicality. You are also very good at reading other people’s feelings and behaviour.
|
Strengths
|
Weaknesses
|
Job Types
|
Self-confident
Faster-paced
Enthusiasm
Fun-loving
Persuasiveness
Light-hearted
People-oriented
Spontaneous
Easily liked by most people
Friendliness
Charismatic
Idea person
|
Whimsical
Procrastination
Impatient
May try to do too much at once
Too self-involved
Easily bored
Self-indulgent
Arrogant or cocky
Short attention span
Trouble being alone
Sometimes unrealistic
|
Customer service/relations
Public relations
Party planner
Entertainment
Recreation director
Politician
#3 Personality Type C
As per different Personality Tests, who you are?
The Hire Success System: Thinker
Carl Jung: Thinker
Myers-Briggs: ESTJ, ESFJ, ISTJ, ISFJ
Enneagram: Asserter/perfectionist
Are you an extremely detail-oriented individual? Do you like to be involved in the intricacies of the whole process? Is doing things with logic and rational approach you style? Do you find it difficult to get along with people who are too emotional? Does it bother when things are not based on facts, figures, reports? Well, you are the Personality Type #C that can be quite controlling, both of self and others. You do not like it when things are beyond control. You are not very expressive. You focus on the result and outcome of things. You can be very resourceful, careful, and avid thinkers. If presented with an issue, you will look at it objectively and figure out the solution. You like to have clarity and transparency. You look for originality and uniqueness.
|
Strengths
|
Weaknesses
|
Job Types
|
Thoughtful
Quality control
Critical thinker
Accuracy
Creative
Dependable
Imaginative
Analytical
Intelligent
Organized
Independent
Detailed
Plays by the rules
|
Disengagement
Worry about progress
Can appear unsocial
Skeptical, disbelieving
Likes to do things their own way
Critical behaviour
Detached behaviour
Would see the glass half empty
|
Inventor
Musician
Accountant
Auditor
Programmer
Data Analyst
Engineer
Trouble-shooter
Pilot
Artist
Game Designer
Critic
Research Scientist
#4 Personality Type D
Have a look as per different Personality Tests, who you are?
The Hire Success System: Supporter
Carl Jung: Feeler
Myers-Briggs: ESTP, ESFP, ISTP, ISFP
Enneagram: Peacemaker/observer
Are you okay doing a routine for years to come? Do you seek security and long-term rather than short-term gains? Do you like things slow and easy, both at work and life? You do not like frequent changes? Do you find yourself worrying for many things? Do you seek acceptance, admiration, and respect from others? You do not find any thrill in taking risks? Well, you are a Personality Type #D who likes to be very organized, giving support and being a good listener to others. You like working in a group or team. You tend to keep your emotions and feelings to yourself. Living in a secure, stable and long-term relationships or jobs is very essential for you to function sanely.
|
Strengths
|
Weaknesses
|
Job Types
|
Good at routines or repetitive tasks
Observant
Consistent
Low-key
Caring
Reliable
Self-confident
Minimal mood swings
Trusting
Calm
Stable
Fair and equitable
Looks approachable
Caring
Dependable
|
Resistant to change
Shy
Not speaking up
Easily used by others
Less assertive
Gets hurt feelings
Uncomfortable with constant change
Going along to avoid confrontation
Gets hurt feelings
|
Customer service representative
Administrator
Financial Management
Librarian
Insurance Agent
Teacher
Mechanic
Residential Services
Bureaucrat
Social Worker
HR Manager
Counsellor
Secretary
Supervisor
Tell us in comments: What is your 4 Personality Type?
