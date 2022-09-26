4 Personality Types Test: What One Are You?

4 Personality Types Test: Several studies into human behaviour have classified four main personality types. Each personality type has their personality traits, strengths, weaknesses including the type of jobs they are fit for. People love learning about their personality traits and hence today we will explore into the four personality types to help you ascertain what type of personality are you?

Personality Tests are a super tool to learn about yourself, your likes or dislikes, preferences, how you think, gauge your emotional intelligence, and also your IQ levels. These tests are designed scientifically to pry deep into your psychological makeup, and emotional and rational thought processes, and ascertain those deep, hidden personality traits that we often suppress over the years since our birth. Owning yourself and being your true you is vital to becoming a success. Most often we forget what our passion is, what we should be doing rather than what we are doing. Add to that, finding your true tribe and people who will stick by you during not only your good times but also bad times is also an added bonus. But, when we are not true to ourselves and lose sight of our uniqueness, we often end up feeling more drained and lost. Hence, we bring these personality tests to help find the true you so that you can live the highest version of yourself in your work, friendships, relationships, family, and overall journey of life.

Let’s get to the fun part. Let us see in depth about 4 Personality Types, their personality traits, strengths, weaknesses, and job types for each.

#1 Personality Type A

As per different Personality Tests, who you are?

The Hire Success System: Director

Carl Jung: Sensor

Myers-Briggs: ENFJ, ENFP, INFJ, INFP

Enneagram: Adventurer/Achiever

Do you like to be in charge and control of things? Do you avoid bothering with little details? Would you say that you are very practical and goal-oriented? You do not like too many restrictions? You love to work independently and at your own speed & schedule? Are you often call workaholic? Do you become impatient? Well, you are a Personality Type #A that is usually found in a supervisory or senior management. You have an entrepreneurial streak. Most probably, you could be running your own restaurant chain. You are extremely confident and calculated. You are good at delegating tasks as you find routine stuff repetitive. You enjoy brainstorming and different challenges every day. You are among those few individuals who work well under pressure and high-stress situations.

Strengths

Weaknesses

Job Types

Good delegation skills

Multitasking

Embraces change

Take-charge

Good administrative skills

Highly competitive

Fast-paced

Entrepreneurial

Demands Independence

Dominant

Direct management style

Ambitious

Passionate

Domineering

Intolerant

Stubborn

Workaholic

Insensitive

Ill-tempered (short fuse)

Impatient

Abrupt

Tough

Easily angered

 

Executive

Manager

President

CEO

Sales Head

Business Owner

Politician

Entrepreneur

Police/Military Officer

#2 Personality Type B

As per different Personality Tests, who you are?

The Hire Success System: Socializer

Carl Jung: Intuitive

Myers-Briggs: ENTJ, ENTP, INTJ, INTP

Enneagram: Helper/romantic

Are you an energetic, fast-paced, and outgoing type of individual? Do you like social gatherings and being the center of attention? You find yourself making friends quickly? Are you guilty of people pleasing? Do you have the need to be liked by all? You enjoy compliments, applause, and acknowledgment from others? Well, you are a Personality Type #B that loves to talk about themselves. You are often told that you are self-centered. You fear being humiliated in public. Due to this fear of being abandoned, you may agree with a lot on the surface even if you disagree from inside. You are always try to carry impeccable appearance or dressing. You like giving an impression that you have it all sorted and in control. You are for real very enthusiastic, friendly when you want to be, and impressive at persuading people. Though, you are a dreamer but can turn around with utmost practicality. You are also very good at reading other people’s feelings and behaviour.

Strengths

Weaknesses

Job Types

Self-confident

Faster-paced

Enthusiasm

Fun-loving

Persuasiveness

Light-hearted

People-oriented

Spontaneous

Easily liked by most people

Friendliness

Charismatic

Idea person

Whimsical

Procrastination

Impatient

May try to do too much at once

Too self-involved

Easily bored

Self-indulgent

Arrogant or cocky

Short attention span

Trouble being alone

Sometimes unrealistic

Customer service/relations

Public relations

Party planner

Entertainment

Recreation director

Politician

 

 

#3 Personality Type C

As per different Personality Tests, who you are?

The Hire Success System: Thinker

Carl Jung: Thinker

Myers-Briggs: ESTJ, ESFJ, ISTJ, ISFJ

Enneagram: Asserter/perfectionist

Are you an extremely detail-oriented individual? Do you like to be involved in the intricacies of the whole process? Is doing things with logic and rational approach you style? Do you find it difficult to get along with people who are too emotional? Does it bother when things are not based on facts, figures, reports? Well, you are the Personality Type #C that can be quite controlling, both of self and others. You do not like it when things are beyond control. You are not very expressive. You focus on the result and outcome of things. You can be very resourceful, careful, and avid thinkers. If presented with an issue, you will look at it objectively and figure out the solution. You like to have clarity and transparency. You look for originality and uniqueness.

Strengths

Weaknesses

Job Types

Thoughtful

Quality control

Critical thinker

Accuracy

Creative

Dependable

Imaginative

Analytical

Intelligent

Organized

Independent

Detailed

Plays by the rules

Disengagement

Worry about progress

Can appear unsocial

Skeptical, disbelieving

Likes to do things their own way

Critical behaviour

Detached behaviour

Would see the glass half empty

Inventor

Musician

Accountant

Auditor

Programmer

Data Analyst

Engineer

Trouble-shooter

Pilot

Artist

Game Designer

Critic

Research Scientist

 

#4 Personality Type D

Have a look as per different Personality Tests, who you are?

The Hire Success System: Supporter

Carl Jung: Feeler

Myers-Briggs: ESTP, ESFP, ISTP, ISFP

Enneagram: Peacemaker/observer

Are you okay doing a routine for years to come? Do you seek security and long-term rather than short-term gains? Do you like things slow and easy, both at work and life? You do not like frequent changes? Do you find yourself worrying for many things? Do you seek acceptance, admiration, and respect from others? You do not find any thrill in taking risks? Well, you are a Personality Type #D who likes to be very organized, giving support and being a good listener to others. You like working in a group or team. You tend to keep your emotions and feelings to yourself. Living in a secure, stable and long-term relationships or jobs is very essential for you to function sanely.

Strengths

Weaknesses

Job Types

Good at routines or repetitive tasks

Observant

Consistent

Low-key

Caring

Reliable

Self-confident

Minimal mood swings

Trusting

Calm

Stable

Fair and equitable

Looks approachable

Caring

Dependable

Resistant to change

Shy

Not speaking up

Easily used by others

Less assertive

Gets hurt feelings

Uncomfortable with constant change

Going along to avoid confrontation

Gets hurt feelings

Customer service representative

Administrator

Financial Management

Librarian

Insurance Agent

Teacher

Mechanic

Residential Services

Bureaucrat

Social Worker

HR Manager

Counsellor

Secretary

Supervisor

 

