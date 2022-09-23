Teeth Shape Personality Test: Your Teeth Reveal Your True Personality Traits

Teeth Shape Personality Test: Today, we will uncover fascinating psychological facts about how teeth shape depicts the personality of a person. Several studies have explored the link between teeth shape and personality. Let us ask you some questions: Do you have square shape teeth? Or oval shape teeth? Or rectangular shape teeth? Or rectangular shape teeth? In this teeth shape personality test, we tell you what does your teeth say about your personality?

Personality Tests are a super tool to learn about yourself, your likes or dislikes, preferences, how you think, gauge your emotional intelligence, and also your IQ levels. These tests are designed scientifically to pry deep into your psychological makeup, and emotional and rational thought processes, and ascertain those deep, hidden personality traits that we often suppress over the years since our birth. Owning yourself and being your true you is vital to becoming a success. Most often we forget what our passion is, what we should be doing rather than what we are doing. Add to that, finding your true tribe and people who will stick by you during not only your good times but also bad times is also an added bonus. But, when we are not true to ourselves and lose sight of our uniqueness, we often end up feeling more drained and lost. Hence, we bring these personality tests to help find the true you so that you can live the highest version of yourself in your work, friendships, relationships, family, and overall journey of life.

Let’s get to the fun part. Look at your thumb to find out what does your teeth shape say about you.

Teeth Shape Personality Test: What does your teeth say about your personality?

#1 Rectangular Shape Teeth Personality

If you have Rectangular Shape Teeth Personality, your personality traits reveal that you are an extremely practical and analytical individual. You have a rational approach towards things in life, be it professional or personal. You know clearly what you want and how you will get it. You are a meticulous planner. You are sociable, dynamic, and good at striking up conversations with people. You are full of ideas and highly imaginative. At times, you can seem irritable and lack emotions.

#2 Oval Shape Teeth Personality

If you have Oval Shape Teeth, your personality traits reveal that you are creative and dreamy. You have a strong visualization. You are happy to work in fields that offer you room for creativity or collaboration. You love everything that screams art. You love to maintain your aesthetics. You are however shy and tend to stay in the background of scenes. In social settings, you are not quick to take the spotlight or be the center of attention. You may seem melancholic. You have a strong need for self-love and giving yourself the ‘me’ time. You are most comfortable with your loved ones, family, and close friends.

#3 Triangular Shape Teeth Personality

If you have Triangular Shape Teeth Personality, your personality traits reveal that you are dynamic. You tend to live a carefree life. You are good at enjoying the present moment. You are highly optimistic. You believe in seizing the present moment. You may be highly independent. However, you may lack a foundation or solid footing due to your carefree nature. You can be described as free-spirited. You always spot an opportunity or a silver lining in any adverse situation. You do not lose hope, in fact, limitations fuel you to do better. You are open to new possibilities and love saying ‘yes’ to new adventures. However, at your worst, you can be unreliable and evade responsibilities.

#4 Square Shape Teeth Personality

If you have Square Shape Teeth, your personality traits reveal that you love objectivity, control, and orderliness. You are always in control of your emotions. You are calm and objective. You have a heightened sense of understanding things. You are good at decision-making and taking a judgment call. You are ambitious and diplomatic. Some of you may also have a strong entrepreneurial spirit. You also have good organizational skills. You are rational. You will think through things hard and long before taking any decision. Sometimes, you use your head too much over your heart. You may come across as someone who lacks emotions. Not many people may know that you are a compassionate individual on the inside.

Tell us in comments: What is your Teeth Shape?

