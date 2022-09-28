Your Pen-Holding Style Reveals Your True Personality Traits

Pen Holding Styles Personality Test: How do you hold your pen? Why do some people hold their pens differently? How do genius people hold a pen? What does holding a pen between the index and middle finger tell about you? Do you hold your pen or pencil between your index finger and thumb? Do you write with your pen between the thumb, index, and middle finger? Or do you hold your pen with your thumb overlapping your fingers? Let us explore personality traits based on pen-holding styles. Let us read what the way you hold a pen says about you.

Let’s get to the fun part. Grab a pen or pencil and hold it in your hands to write something. Check out below different pen holding styles to know your personality traits.

Pen Holding Styles Personality Test: What does the way you hold your pen say about you?

#1 Pen Holding Styles: Between the thumb, index, and middle finger

If you hold your pen between the thumb, index, and middle finger, your pen-holding style personality traits reveal that you have a dual personality. You are at times extremely critical of things and people while some days you are extremely kind and generous. Sometimes, you are happy and content with the way things are while some days you are annoyed with every little thing. You want perfection sometimes while other days you have a very laid-back attitude. You are highly detail oriented. You do not like making errors. When you take up something, you like to analyze it and make your conclusions so that everything is as per your liking. Overall, you have a unique personality. You can be analytical and emotional as per the situation.

#2 Pen Holding Styles: Between index and middle finger

If you hold your pen between your index and middle finger, your pen-holding style personality traits reveal that you like to live moments to the fullest. You will enjoy even something as simple as sipping your tea or drink. You do not hold on to things. You are quick to forgive and forget. You may believe that life is too short to be holding grudges or wasting your energy on negative emotions. You like to stay free of burdens or any baggage. You find all the negative things such as revenge or gossiping beneath you. Living a happy social life and being there for people you care for is something you enjoy a lot. You are admired and cherished by people in your group.

#3 Pen Holding Styles: Thumb overlapping fingers

If you hold your pen with your thumb overlapping fingers, your pen-holding style personality traits reveal that you are highly ambitious and a go-getter. You do not let any limitations or lack of anything from getting what you want. Though, you do have the trouble of being influenced by your emotions a lot. You may find yourself getting carried away with overwhelming thoughts and feelings. You could also find yourself over-analyzing or overthinking things. You may become anxious during stressful situations. You love being around people who help you bring out the best in you. Things can hurt you easily or make you insecure as you may be a bit sensitive. You are trustworthy and someone who will be there for their friends and family when they need you.

#4 Pen Holding Styles: Between index finger and thumb

If you hold your pen between your index finger and thumb, your pen-holding style personality traits reveal that you are a mysterious person. You love learning new things about people, and things, and gaining new experiences without spilling much or anything at all about yourself. You mingle with people at your own pace and mood. Sometimes, you are extroverted and sometimes you will silently sit and observe everything. Yet somehow you happen to be the life of a party. You are forever hungry for absorbing knowledge. You love exploring new concepts and new places. Emotionally, however, you are very guarded. You may find trouble revealing your true emotions. You will most likely suppress your feelings and sort them out in your alone time. You prefer to be silent when hurt. You do like people to see when you are a mess. You would rather want everyone to see how high-spirited you are in life.

Tell us in comments: What is your pen-holding style?

