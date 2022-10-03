Crossing Arms Personality Test: Way You Cross Your Arms Reveals Your Personality Traits

Arms Crossing Personality Test: Studies have revealed that personality test based on our body features and the way we sit, stand, walk, talk, eat, or even cross our arms help to decipher our personality traits. Body language experts have studied various ways of crossing arms to reveal what kind of a person we are in our lives. Different styles of crossing arms have different meanings. Usually, we believe crossing your arms makes you look defensive. However, certain styles of crossing arms mean commanding, confident, and authoritative styles of body language.

Let us explore the link between crossed arms and personality.

Arms Crossing Personality: What does crossing your arms say about you?

#1 Arms Crossing Personality: One Arm Crossed in Front

If someone crosses one arm in front, their personality traits reveal that they are being defensive, sad, or tense. One is trying to comfort themselves, especially in a room full of a crowd. They are trying to establish a barrier as they may be feeling inadequate or insecure. They may be feeling self-conscious due to too many people looking at them which is making them feel like hiding. Especially, during a conversation, if someone crosses their one arm in the front, it is a cue that something that was said has made them feel uneasy and defensive. This gesture is a giveaway of insecurity, doubt, anxiety, stress, and shyness. People who are socially awkward or introverted make this arm gesture a lot. They may smile to look comfortable and confident however their arms crossing style says otherwise.

#2 Arms Crossing Personality: Clasping Both Hands in Front

If someone crosses their both hands in front over the crotch or abdomen, their personality traits reveal that they are feeling vulnerable and nervous but have to seem confident in public. Usually, one does not like to feel exposed so most men would clasp their both hands in the front. As per body language, this is not a confident position. Usually, people feeling insecure in themselves adopt this arm gesture. This kind of body language also reveals some ‘self-restraint’ as one is not confident or feeling nervous, or scared. Unless one is among a gathering or social function where an authoritative figure is presenting, this gesture is a clear display of stress and tense emotions. This gesture should be avoided if one wants to look confident and assertive.

#3 Arms Crossing Personality: Clasping Both Hands Behind the Back

If someone clasps both hands behind their back, their personality traits reveal that he or she is not concerned with what someone else has to say or do. Holding their hands lightly displays self-confidence and pride in one own’s identity. This gesture is not the same as the self-assuring gesture. This gesture is also an open position where the body is completely exposed which tells that the person is completely relaxed and at ease with themselves. They are confident and display no sign of fear of vulnerability. Rather, they are displaying superiority, power, and confidence. Such a person is demanding respect and displaying authority. However, this gesture when done by someone in the lower chain of hierarchy shows frustration and resentment. Such a gesture is usually used by leaders, policemen, CEOs, teachers, or anyone who is an authority figure or displays authority.

#4 Arms Crossing Personality: Clasping One Arm Behind the Back

If someone clasps one arm behind their back, their personality traits reveal that the person is feeling small and lacking confidence in themselves. They are displaying submissiveness and lack of power. They may also be trying to comfort themselves. The tighter and higher the grip on one arm, the more that person is restless, nervous, frustrated, and stressed. This gesture usually implies that the person is looking for comfort and a secure feeling to be able to relax. Usually, people who feel anxious in group settings or around authority figures will take up this arm crossing gesture. Teens and children who are uncertain in their answers or are feeling scared would also stand in this arm-crossing gesture. One should learn to avoid this arm gesture and adopt the palm-to-palm behind-the-back arm crossing style to feel more condiment and in control.

