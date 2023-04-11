Twitter does not exist anymore! What is Musk’s “Everything App called X”? Here’s everything you need to know.
Twitter has recently made an announcement stating that the firm has merged with an Elon Musk-owned ‘everything app”, known as X. Twitter disclosed in a court filing that the company does not exist anymore. The assets of Twitter have been merged with X Corp.
What is X Corp.?
X Corp. is a privately owned corporation in Nevada. The principal place of business is in San Francisco, California. Elon Musk has been keen to build an application that is capable of offering all-encompassing features, close to WeChat in China.
Musk has long been determined to bring forward an application that would act as a “super app” for the United States. In one of his podcasts last year, Musk expressed that there are two possibilities; either Twitter would be converted to an application like such, or a novel application will be launched. Elon Musk made the reference to WeChat from China, an app that is actually an almost all-encompassing platform consisting of social networking, messaging, and ad payment system. The U.S. however, lacks such a platform till now. As per Elon Musk, 51, bringing forward such an app will be the next logical step for the United States.