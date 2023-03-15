What is the Employee Pension Scheme? Let’s get to know the scheme better!

Employees working in the organized sector spend a substantial amount of their precious time working in the sector and thus deserve some benefits to financially safeguard their life. That is when the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS) helps. Introduced in the year 1995, the scheme aims at aiding organized sector employees. It is interesting to note that all the employees eligible for the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) scheme will be eligible for the Employee Pension Scheme as well.

Understanding the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS) better!

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is the organization that makes sure that employees get a pension after they hit the age of 58. The benefits of the scheme are conferred to both new and existing members of the EPF. The system works in a nature that both the employer and the employee contribute 12 percent of the employee’s basic salary and dearness allowance to the EPF. While the entire part of the employee goes to the EPF, the employer’s contribution at a rate of 8.33 percent goes to the EPS. Once the employee retires, the plan offers a steady stream of income, which sets a firm foundation for the post-retirement lifestyle.

Key features to talk about

The Employee Pension Scheme helps one lead a stress-free life, without worrying about the rainy days of old age. Here are some important features one must know about the EPS scheme:





The Employee Pension Scheme (EPS) is sponsored by the Indian Government. This means that the returns are guaranteed. This also implies that there are absolutely no risks to investing in the EPS scheme. Additionally, the returning amount would be fixed and no alterations will be made.