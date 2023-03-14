Is crypto trade within the extent of PMLA? Why so?

On 7th March 2023, the Finance Ministry stated that all virtual digital assets would fall under the extent of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in order to regulate the loosely regulated crypto market.

What changes will the move bring?

The notification by the Finance Ministry intends to bring cryptocurrency transactions within the extent of PMLA. This implies that the Indian crypto exchanges will have to divulge any suspicious activity relating to the purchase or sale of cryptocurrency to the Financial Intelligence Unit- India (FIU-IND)