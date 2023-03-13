What are bio-computers? How can they help us dive deep into the human brain?

Hopkin University scientists very recently brought forward a plan for a novel area of research known as “organoid intelligence.” This particular field of study intends to create biocomputers. In such an invention, a blend of brain cultures developed and grown in laboratories, input and output devices, and real-world sensors are intended. The aim is to control the brain’s processing power and dive deep into the biological basis of learning, cognition, learning, and a myriad of neurological disorders.

Understanding the bio-computers

Bio-computers would be designed and created by combining brain organoids and modern computing methods. Machine learning will be used to couple the organoids.