Raghuram Rajan cautioned about the “Hindu rate of growth”. What is the “Hindu rate of growth”?

Raghuram Rajan, former RBI governor, cautioned that India was dangerously close to the Hindu rate of growth. The man here referred to the country’s gradual economic growth and put the blame on the subdued private sector investment, increasingly high interests, and a deceleration in global growth.

However, it becomes crucial to understand what the Hindu rate of growth is.

Hindu Rate of Growth

The term Hindu rate of growth was first coined by Raj Krishna, a notable economist, back in the year 1978. The term was used to refer to about 4 percent growth in the GDP from the 1950s to the 1980s.

The economist taught at the Delhi School of Economics at the time when he coined the term, Hindu rate of Growth.