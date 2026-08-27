UP BC Sakhi Yojana 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, Required Documents & How to Apply
Explore the UP BC Sakhi Yojana 2026 with its objective, benefits, eligibility, how to apply, and required documents.
The UP BC Sakhi Yojana 2026 is a welfare initiative for marriage assistance launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to deploy women Self-Help Group members as banking correspondents in Uttar Pradesh villages.
So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, required documents, & how to apply for the UP BC Sakhi Yojana 2026.
Quick Overview: UP BC Sakhi Yojana 2026
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Aspects
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Details
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Scheme Name
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UP BC Sakhi Yojana 2026
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State
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Uttar Pradesh
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Launched By
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Government of Uttar Pradesh
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Launch Year
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2020
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Benefit
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₹4,000/month stipend for 6 months + ₹50,000 device/equipment subsidy from bank + ongoing transaction commission income
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Category
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Women
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Last Verified
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May 26, 2026
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Official Website
What is UP BC Sakhi Yojana 2026?
The UP BC Sakhi Yojana 2026, launched by the CM Yogi Adityanath, Government of Uttar Pradesh, initiated to train the active female members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) as Banking Correspondents (BCs) and entrusts them with the responsibility of providing banking services in villages.
Objective
The primary objectives of the UP BC Sakhi Yojana 2026 are the following:
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Providing financial assistance to women
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Empowering rural women
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Assisting with everyday transactions for banking services.
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Boosting financial literacy
Benefits
The benefits of the UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2026 are:
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₹4,000/month stipend for 6 months
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₹50,000 device/equipment subsidy from bank
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Ongoing transaction commission income
Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria for this scheme are different for each category:
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Women aged between 18 to 50 years.
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The applicant must be an active member of a Self Help Group (SHG) registered under UPSRLM/NRLM.
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Minimum educational qualification must be 10th pass.
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Must have access to use a smartphone or a used digital device.
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Must be willing to work in her own village as a Bank Correspondent.
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Must be able to operate basic digital applications and financial transactions.
Required Documents
List of the required documents:
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Aadhaar Card
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Class 10th Certificate
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SHG Membership Certificate
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Aadhar-linked Bank Account Passbook
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UP Domicile Certificate
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Passport-size photograph
How to Apply for the UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2026?
To apply for the UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2026, follow these step-by-step guidelines:
Step 1: Open the Google Play Store → Search for “BC Sakhi” → Download the official BC Sakhi App of the UP Government.
Step 2: Open the app → Register using your mobile number → Verify the OTP.
Step 3: Fill in your personal details:
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Name (as per Aadhaar)
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Gram Panchayat (where you reside)
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SHG details
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Education — 10th certificate details
Step 4: Upload the required documents:
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10th Marksheet
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Aadhaar Card
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SHG Membership Proof
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Passport-size Photograph
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Bank Account Details
Step 5: Submit the application → Save the Application ID.
Step 6: The UPSRLM team will verify the application → If selected, you will receive a training call.
Step 7: Complete the online + offline training → Get certified → Sign an MoU with the bank → Receive the device → Deployment.
BC Sakhi vs Other Sakhis: Comparison in an SHG Cluster
There are several types of Sakhis in an SHG cluster:
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Sakhi Type
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Work
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Income
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BC Sakhi (Bank Sakhi)
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Banking services — doorstep banking
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₹4,000/month + ₹50,000 + Commission
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Krishi Sakhi
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Agricultural extension services
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₹60,000–₹80,000/year
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Pashu Sakhi
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Livestock and veterinary services
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Commission-based
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Drone Didi
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Spraying agricultural fields using drones
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₹15,000/month
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Bima Sakhi (LIC)
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Selling insurance policies
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₹7,000/month (Year 1) + Commission
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.