UP BC Sakhi Yojana 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, Required Documents & How to Apply

The UP BC Sakhi Yojana 2026 is a welfare initiative for marriage assistance launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to deploy women Self-Help Group members as banking correspondents in Uttar Pradesh villages. So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, required documents, & how to apply for the UP BC Sakhi Yojana 2026. Quick Overview: UP BC Sakhi Yojana 2026 Aspects Details Scheme Name UP BC Sakhi Yojana 2026 State Uttar Pradesh Launched By Government of Uttar Pradesh Launch Year 2020 Benefit ₹4,000/month stipend for 6 months + ₹50,000 device/equipment subsidy from bank + ongoing transaction commission income Category Women Last Verified May 26, 2026 Official Website https://upsrlm.up.gov.in/ What is UP BC Sakhi Yojana 2026?

The UP BC Sakhi Yojana 2026, launched by the CM Yogi Adityanath, Government of Uttar Pradesh, initiated to train the active female members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) as Banking Correspondents (BCs) and entrusts them with the responsibility of providing banking services in villages. Objective The primary objectives of the UP BC Sakhi Yojana 2026 are the following: Providing financial assistance to women

Empowering rural women

Assisting with everyday transactions for banking services.

Boosting financial literacy Benefits The benefits of the UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2026 are: ₹4,000/month stipend for 6 months

₹50,000 device/equipment subsidy from bank

Ongoing transaction commission income Eligibility Criteria The eligibility criteria for this scheme are different for each category: Women aged between 18 to 50 years. The applicant must be an active member of a Self Help Group (SHG) registered under UPSRLM/NRLM. Minimum educational qualification must be 10th pass. Must have access to use a smartphone or a used digital device. Must be willing to work in her own village as a Bank Correspondent. Must be able to operate basic digital applications and financial transactions.

Required Documents List of the required documents: Aadhaar Card Class 10th Certificate SHG Membership Certificate Aadhar-linked Bank Account Passbook UP Domicile Certificate Passport-size photograph How to Apply for the UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2026? To apply for the UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2026, follow these step-by-step guidelines: Step 1: Open the Google Play Store → Search for “BC Sakhi” → Download the official BC Sakhi App of the UP Government. Step 2: Open the app → Register using your mobile number → Verify the OTP. Step 3: Fill in your personal details: Name (as per Aadhaar) Gram Panchayat (where you reside) SHG details Education — 10th certificate details Step 4: Upload the required documents: 10th Marksheet Aadhaar Card SHG Membership Proof Passport-size Photograph Bank Account Details