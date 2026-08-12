UP Kamadhenu Pashu Bima Yojana 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, Required Documents & How to Apply
Explore the UP Kamadhenu Pashu Bima Yojana 2026 with its objective, benefits, eligibility, how to apply, and required documents.
The UP Kamadhenu Pashu Bima Yojana 2026 is a welfare initiative launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to provide livestock insurance to UP farmers for cattle and buffalo against death due to accident or disease.
So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, required documents, & how to apply for the UP Kamadhenu Pashu Bima Yojana 2026
Quick Overview: UP Kamadhenu Pashu Bima Yojana 2026
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Aspects
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Details
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Scheme Name
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UP Kamadhenu Pashu Bima Yojana 2026
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State
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Uttar Pradesh
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Launched By
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Government of Uttar Pradesh
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Launch Year
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2017
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Benefit
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₹40,000 cover per cow; ₹50,000 per buffalo; ₹80,000 for exotic breeds; 50% premium subsidy for BPL
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Category
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Agriculture
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Last Verified
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May 26, 2026
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Official Website
What is UP Kamadhenu Pashu Bima Yojana 2026?
The UP Kamadhenu Pashu Bima Yojana 2026 is launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to provide livestock insurance to UP farmers for cattle and buffalo against death due to accident or disease.
Coverage is ₹40,000 per cow, ₹50,000 per buffalo, and up to ₹80,000 for high-yield exotic breeds. BPL farmers pay only 50% of the insurance premium, while other farmers pay the full premium.
Applications are processed through the Animal Husbandry Department or the nearest Pashu Chikitsalay. This scheme was launched in 2017.
Objective
The primary objective of the UP Kamadhenu Pashu Bima Yojana 2026 are:
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Financial Security
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Promoting Dairy Farming
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To Afford Protection
Benefits
The benefits of the UP Kamadhenu Pashu Bima Yojana 2026 are:
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₹40,000 cover per cow
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₹50,000 per buffalo
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₹80,000 for exotic breeds
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50% premium subsidy for BPL
Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria for this scheme are
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Permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh.
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Farmer owning cattle (cow/buffalo): any category
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Animal must be healthy at the time of insurance (veterinary health certificate required)
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Age of animal: 2-10 years for cattle insurance eligibility
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BPL farmers get a 50% premium subsidy
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Cattle must be ear-tagged for identification
Required Documents
List of the required documents:
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Aadhaar Card
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Khasra Khatauni/Land record
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Veterinary health certificate for animal (from Pashu Chikitsalay)
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BPL card
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Bank Passbook
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UP Domicile Certificate
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Passport-size photograph
How to Apply for the UP Kamadhenu Pashu Bima Yojana 2026?
First, visit the official Uttar Pradesh Animal Husbandry portal or the nearest government veterinary hospital (Pashu Chikitsalay) to begin the application process.
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Visit the nearest government veterinary hospital or open the official Animal Husbandry Department portal.
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Get the health certificate and age certificate of the animal from a veterinary doctor.
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Get the animal ear-tagged, which is mandatory for identification and insurance purposes.
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Fill out the Pashu Bima application form with details such as animal type, livestock information, and the required insurance coverage amount.
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Attach the necessary documents, including Aadhaar Card, bank passbook, Khatoni, and BPL Card, if applicable.
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Pay the required insurance premium. BPL beneficiaries can avail of the applicable 50% subsidy, with the remaining premium payable by the beneficiary.
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After completing the process, collect the insurance certificate or policy document and keep it safely for future reference.
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If the insured animal dies, inform the nearest Pashu Chikitsalay and the insurance company within 24 hours to initiate the claim process.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.