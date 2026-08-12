UP Kamadhenu Pashu Bima Yojana 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, Required Documents & How to Apply

₹40,000 cover per cow; ₹50,000 per buffalo; ₹80,000 for exotic breeds; 50% premium subsidy for BPL

So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, required documents, & how to apply for the UP Kamadhenu Pashu Bima Yojana 2026

The UP Kamadhenu Pashu Bima Yojana 2026 is a welfare initiative launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to provide livestock insurance to UP farmers for cattle and buffalo against death due to accident or disease.

What is UP Kamadhenu Pashu Bima Yojana 2026?

The UP Kamadhenu Pashu Bima Yojana 2026 is launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to provide livestock insurance to UP farmers for cattle and buffalo against death due to accident or disease.

Coverage is ₹40,000 per cow, ₹50,000 per buffalo, and up to ₹80,000 for high-yield exotic breeds. BPL farmers pay only 50% of the insurance premium, while other farmers pay the full premium.

Applications are processed through the Animal Husbandry Department or the nearest Pashu Chikitsalay. This scheme was launched in 2017.

Objective

The primary objective of the UP Kamadhenu Pashu Bima Yojana 2026 are:

Financial Security

Promoting Dairy Farming

To Afford Protection

Benefits

The benefits of the UP Kamadhenu Pashu Bima Yojana 2026 are: