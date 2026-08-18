UP Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, Required Documents & How to Apply
Explore the UP Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana 2026 with its objective, benefits, eligibility, how to apply, and required documents.
The UP Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana 2026 is a welfare initiative launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to provide self-employment opportunities to the educated youth of the state.
So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, required documents, & how to apply for the UP Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana 2026.
Quick Overview: UP Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana 2026
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Aspects
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Details
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Scheme Name
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UP Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana 2026
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State
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Uttar Pradesh
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Launched By
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Government of Uttar Pradesh
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Launch Year
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2018
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Benefit
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25% subsidy for general, 30% for SC/ST, and a loan of up to ₹ 10 Lakh for service, and ₹ 25 Lakh for manufacturing businesses
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Category
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Finance
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Last Verified
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July 30, 2026
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Official Website
What is UP Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana 2026?
The UP Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Yojana 2026, launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, is to provide self-employment opportunities to the educated youth of the state.
Under this scheme, a loan up to ₹ 25.00 lakh is given for the establishment of industries and up to ₹ 10 lakh for the service sector.
There is also a provision to provide 25% margin money by the state government, which is a maximum of Rs. 6.25 lakh for the industry sector and a maximum of Rs. 2.50 lakh for the service sector.
Objective
The primary objectives of the UP Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana 2026 are the following:
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Promote Self-Employment
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To provide financial independence
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To reduce unemployment
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To provide subsidy & margin money support
Benefits
The benefits of the UP Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana 2026 are:
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25% subsidy for general categories, 30% for SC/ST entrepreneurs.
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Interest-free loans and financial assistance to boost startups.
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Loans up to INR 10 lakh for service-based businesses.
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Loans up to INR 25 lakh for manufacturing businesses.
Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria for this scheme are
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Permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh.
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The age of applicants must be between 18 to 40 years.
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Applicants must not be defaulters from any nationalised bank/financial institution/government institution, etc.
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Benefits must not have been availed of under the previously operational Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Yojana, the currently operational Chief Minister's Employment Scheme, or any other scheme run by the central government.
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This scheme can only be availed of by the applicant, or any member of their family will be called under the scheme only once.
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Applicants must not be employed in any government or private sector.
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The minimum educational qualification of the applicant must be passing the 10th from a recognised school of any board (UP/CBSE/ICSE).
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It will be mandatory for the applicant to submit an affidavit confirming fulfilment of the eligibility criteria.
Required Documents
List of the required documents:
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Aadhaar Card
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Bank Passbook
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UP Domicile Certificate
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Education Qualification Certificate (10th Certificate)
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Passport-size photograph
How to Apply for the UP Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana 2026?
To apply for the UP Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana 2026, follow these step-by-step guidelines:
1. First, click the link given below:
https://msme.up.gov.in/login/registration_login
If you have already applied, then enter your username and password & enter the captcha and click Login.
2. If you are not registered, then click on New Registration and select the scheme name “MYSY Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana”
3. Fill in your Aadhaar number, gender, name, date of birth, father’s name, mobile number, and email.
4. Choose your district where you want to apply.
5. Submit the application form. You will get the application number; keep it safe.
6. The selection of the beneficiary is done through an interview by the District Working Group Committee constituted under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate.
7. As per the technical and economic feasibility, the loan for the project is sanctioned and disbursed by the financing branches of the banks.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.