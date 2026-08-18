UP Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, Required Documents & How to Apply

25% subsidy for general, 30% for SC/ST, and a loan of up to ₹ 10 Lakh for service, and ₹ 25 Lakh for manufacturing businesses

So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, required documents, & how to apply for the UP Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana 2026.

The UP Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana 2026 is a welfare initiative launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to provide self-employment opportunities to the educated youth of the state.

What is UP Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana 2026?

The UP Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Yojana 2026, launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, is to provide self-employment opportunities to the educated youth of the state.

Under this scheme, a loan up to ₹ 25.00 lakh is given for the establishment of industries and up to ₹ 10 lakh for the service sector.

There is also a provision to provide 25% margin money by the state government, which is a maximum of Rs. 6.25 lakh for the industry sector and a maximum of Rs. 2.50 lakh for the service sector.

Objective

The primary objectives of the UP Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana 2026 are the following:

Promote Self-Employment

To provide financial independence

To reduce unemployment

To provide subsidy & margin money support

Benefits

The benefits of the UP Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana 2026 are: