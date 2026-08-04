UP Supplementary Budget 2026-27: Total Size, Key Allocations, and Major Highlights
UP Supplementary Budget 2026-27: Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presents a ₹59,019.54 crore supplementary budget in the assembly. Check total size, capital allocations, greenfield expressways, and major highlights ahead of the 2027 polls.
The Uttar Pradesh government presented its supplementary budget of ₹59,019.54 crore for the financial year 2026-27 in the state legislative assembly before the assembly election of 2027. UP’s state finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna tabled financial documents. The budget focuses on expenditures to meet immediate development needs, departmental funding and boost physical infrastructure across the state.
The government's total adds further momentum to the state's economic layout following the initial presentation of the regular ₹9,12,696.35 crore annual budget for 2026-27.
Total Budget Size
The total size of the supplementary budget stands at ₹59,019.54 crore. The financial distribution is divided between administrative and long-term asset creation:
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Total Supplementary Outlay: ₹59,019.54 crore
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Capital Expenditure Outlay:₹41,620.04 crore (70.5% of total allocation). It is reserved for physical assets and core infrastructure growth.
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Revenue Expenditure Outlay:₹17,399.50 crore (29.5% of total allocation). To manage running administrative overheads and ongoing scheme operations.
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Central Government Share/Assistance: ₹11,240.97 crore will be received from the central government as a contribution or grant.
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Net Financial Burden on State Treasury: The net financial burden on the state's Consolidated Fund stands at ₹47,778.57 crore after deducting the central assistance.
Finance Minister Suresh Khanna stated that the supplementary allocations focus on capital expenditure and to boost foundational projects and generate employment.
Presenting the supplementary budget in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna says, "The size of the proposed supplementary budget for the financial year 2026–27 is Rs 59,019.54 crore. Revenue expenditure: Rs 17,399.50 crore; Capital expenditure: Rs…— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 4, 2026
Major Highlights and Sectoral Allocations of the Budget
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Sector & Department
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Revenue Expenditure
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Capital Expenditure / Outlay
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Key Focus & Sub-Allocations
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1. Industrial Development, Infrastructure & Energy
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Heavy & Medium Industries
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₹130.30 crore
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₹20,905.88 crore
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Industrial expansion and manufacturing infrastructure
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Handloom & Textiles
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₹1.50 crore
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₹125.00 crore
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Textile sector development and promotion
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Rural Development
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₹8.10 crore
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₹14,184.72 crore
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Strengthening grassroots infrastructure
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Energy & Power
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₹7,022.27 crore (incl. weighted amounts)
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₹400.00 crore
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Power and electricity framework management
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Panchayati Raj
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₹15.63 crore
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₹139.98 crore
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Supporting regional local bodies and local development
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2. Agriculture & Allied Sectors
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Agriculture
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₹13.24 crore
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₹159.00 crore
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Agricultural development and support programs
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Horticulture & Food Processing
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₹24.48 crore
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₹10.05 crore
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Horticultural growth and food processing initiatives
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Animal Husbandry & Dairy
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₹2.50 crore (Husbandry) / ₹204.25 crore (Dairy Rev)
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₹44.87 crore (Husbandry)
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Animal welfare, livestock, and dairy development
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Fisheries & Water Resources
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₹3.00 crore (Fisheries) / ₹2.00 crore (Land & Water)
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₹6.00 crore (Fisheries)
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Fishery expansion and land/water resource management
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3. Public Health & Medical Education
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Allopathy Medical Sector
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₹1,100.00 crore
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₹96.00 crore
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Major share for modern medical infrastructure and healthcare
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Family Welfare & Public Health
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₹704.25 crore (Family Welfare) / ₹20.15 crore (Public Health)
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₹40.50 crore (Public Health)
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Family welfare schemes and public health programs
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Ayurvedic & Unani Sector
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₹25.00 lakh
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₹23.00 crore
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Traditional medicine infrastructure and facilities
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4. Education & Culture
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Technical Education
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—
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₹521.14 crore (Total Allocation)
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Highest priority in the education and culture segment
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School Education
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—
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₹351.25 crore (Primary) / ₹74.50 crore (Secondary)
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Strengthening foundational and secondary school infrastructure
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Higher, Vocational & Culture
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—
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₹5.00 crore (Higher) / ₹1.98 crore (Vocational) / ₹2.43 crore (Culture)
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Higher learning, vocational training, and cultural events
The presentation of the ₹59,019.54 crore supplementary budget equips the Yogi Adityanath administration with financial architecture to execute pending infrastructure works, clear project bottlenecks and sustain large-scale welfare commitments.
It is also backed by central assistance and targeted fiscal discipline. The state aims to reinforce broad-based economic growth and regional development ahead of the upcoming electoral cycle.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
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