The Uttar Pradesh government presented its supplementary budget of ₹59,019.54 crore for the financial year 2026-27 in the state legislative assembly before the assembly election of 2027. UP’s state finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna tabled financial documents. The budget focuses on expenditures to meet immediate development needs, departmental funding and boost physical infrastructure across the state.

The government's total adds further momentum to the state's economic layout following the initial presentation of the regular ₹9,12,696.35 crore annual budget for 2026-27.

Total Budget Size

The total size of the supplementary budget stands at ₹59,019.54 crore. The financial distribution is divided between administrative and long-term asset creation: