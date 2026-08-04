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UP Supplementary Budget 2026-27: Total Size, Key Allocations, and Major Highlights

By Manisha Waldia
Last Updated: Aug 4, 2026, 14:10 IST

UP Supplementary Budget 2026-27: Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presents a ₹59,019.54 crore supplementary budget in the assembly. Check total size, capital allocations, greenfield expressways, and major highlights ahead of the 2027 polls. 

Govt Presents ₹59,019 Crore Budget Ahead of 2027 Election
Govt Presents ₹59,019 Crore Budget Ahead of 2027 Election

The Uttar Pradesh government presented its supplementary budget of  ₹59,019.54 crore for the financial year 2026-27 in the state legislative assembly before the assembly election of 2027.  UP’s state finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna tabled financial documents. The budget focuses on expenditures to meet immediate development needs, departmental funding and boost physical infrastructure across the state. 

The government's total adds further momentum to the state's economic layout following the initial presentation of the regular ₹9,12,696.35 crore annual budget for 2026-27.

Total Budget Size 

The total size of the supplementary budget stands at ₹59,019.54 crore. The financial distribution is divided  between administrative and long-term asset creation:

  • Total Supplementary Outlay: ₹59,019.54 crore

  • Capital Expenditure Outlay:₹41,620.04 crore (70.5% of total allocation). It is reserved for physical assets and core infrastructure growth. 

  • Revenue Expenditure Outlay:₹17,399.50 crore (29.5% of total allocation). To manage running administrative overheads and ongoing scheme operations.

  • Central Government Share/Assistance: ₹11,240.97 crore will be received from the central government as a contribution or grant.

  • Net Financial Burden on State Treasury: The net financial burden on the state's Consolidated Fund stands at ₹47,778.57 crore after deducting the central assistance. 

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna stated that the supplementary allocations focus on capital expenditure and to boost foundational projects and generate employment.

Major Highlights and Sectoral Allocations of the Budget

Sector & Department

Revenue Expenditure

Capital Expenditure / Outlay

Key Focus & Sub-Allocations

1. Industrial Development, Infrastructure & Energy

      

Heavy & Medium Industries

₹130.30 crore

₹20,905.88 crore

Industrial expansion and manufacturing infrastructure

Handloom & Textiles

₹1.50 crore

₹125.00 crore

Textile sector development and promotion

Rural Development

₹8.10 crore

₹14,184.72 crore

Strengthening grassroots infrastructure

Energy & Power

₹7,022.27 crore (incl. weighted amounts)

₹400.00 crore

Power and electricity framework management

Panchayati Raj

₹15.63 crore

₹139.98 crore

Supporting regional local bodies and local development

2. Agriculture & Allied Sectors

      

Agriculture

₹13.24 crore

₹159.00 crore

Agricultural development and support programs

Horticulture & Food Processing

₹24.48 crore

₹10.05 crore

Horticultural growth and food processing initiatives

Animal Husbandry & Dairy

₹2.50 crore (Husbandry) / ₹204.25 crore (Dairy Rev)

₹44.87 crore (Husbandry)

Animal welfare, livestock, and dairy development

Fisheries & Water Resources

₹3.00 crore (Fisheries) / ₹2.00 crore (Land & Water)

₹6.00 crore (Fisheries)

Fishery expansion and land/water resource management

3. Public Health & Medical Education

      

Allopathy Medical Sector

₹1,100.00 crore

₹96.00 crore

Major share for modern medical infrastructure and healthcare

Family Welfare & Public Health

₹704.25 crore (Family Welfare) / ₹20.15 crore (Public Health)

₹40.50 crore (Public Health)

Family welfare schemes and public health programs

Ayurvedic & Unani Sector

₹25.00 lakh

₹23.00 crore

Traditional medicine infrastructure and facilities

4. Education & Culture

      

Technical Education

₹521.14 crore (Total Allocation)

Highest priority in the education and culture segment

School Education

₹351.25 crore (Primary) / ₹74.50 crore (Secondary)

Strengthening foundational and secondary school infrastructure

Higher, Vocational & Culture

₹5.00 crore (Higher) / ₹1.98 crore (Vocational) / ₹2.43 crore (Culture)

Higher learning, vocational training, and cultural events

The presentation of the ₹59,019.54 crore supplementary budget equips the Yogi Adityanath administration with financial architecture to execute pending infrastructure works, clear project bottlenecks and sustain large-scale welfare commitments. 

It is also backed by central assistance and targeted fiscal discipline. The state aims to reinforce broad-based economic growth and regional development ahead of the upcoming electoral cycle.

Manisha Waldia
Manisha Waldia

Executive - Editorial

Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.

Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Aug 4, 2026, 14:10 IST

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