Lunar Eclipse 2023: Beautiful View Images by NASA and others

The Chandra Grahan, or partial lunar eclipse, of 2023 occurred on October 28-29, 2023. It was visible in all parts of India, as well as other parts of Asia, Africa, and Europe. During the maximum phase of the eclipse, 12% of the Moon was covered by Earth's umbra or darkest shadow. This caused the Moon to take on a reddish hue, appearing to be bitten into.

NASA and various other sources released a number of beautiful images of the lunar eclipse. Here are a few of the best:

NASA"s View of the Lunar Eclipse 2023

Source: NASA/ Orazio Mezzio

Delhi: A Glimpse of the Partial Lunar Eclipse from Nehru Planetarium

The Chandra Grahan 2023 partial lunar eclipse was a beautiful sight to behold from Nehru Planetarium in Delhi.

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Italy Captures Stunning Views

The image was posted by Forbes and it mentions that this stunning image shows the full evolution of the partial lunar eclipse that was visible from L'Aquila, Italy, on October 28, 2023. The image is a composition of 14 interval timer photos, and it shows the moon gradually turning red as it enters Earth's umbra or darkest shadow.

These images provide a stunning glimpse of the lunar eclipse. They show the Moon in all its phases, from the penumbral phase, when the Moon is just starting to enter Earth's shadow, to the partial phase, when a portion of the Moon is covered by Earth's umbra, to the maximum phase, when the Moon is almost fully covered by Earth's umbra.

Source: Forbes

Stunning Photos of the Partial Lunar Eclipse from Gujarat

Here is how the moon looked from Gujarat:

Partial Lunar Eclipse in Tehatta, West Bengal, India

According to Forbes, this is how Chandra Grahan/Lunar Eclipse looked in Tehatta, West Bengal, India. Forbes further mentioned that Lunar eclipses are considered inauspicious events in India, but this did not stop people from gathering to witness the rare celestial phenomenon. In Tehatta, many people gathered in the streets and on rooftops to watch the eclipse. Some people even travelled to the forest to see the eclipse through the gaps in the branches and leaves of the trees.



Source: Forbes

Breathtaking Lunar Eclipse from Kuwait

The image was posted on Space.com and according to the platform this image was taken by AFP photographer Yasser Al-Zayyat and released by Getty Images.

Source: Space.com

Lunar eclipses are a beautiful and rare sight to behold. They are a reminder of the interconnectedness of our solar system and of the beauty of the night sky. These are just a few of the many beautiful images of the Chandra Grahan 2023 that were captured.