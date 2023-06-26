What are some climate change indicators in the United States? Let's understand

The United States is not experiencing favorable times climate-wise. The temperature is rising, and patterns of snow and rainfall are changing. Moreover, heavy rainstorms have become common. What are the reasons behind this climate change?  Some of these changes in the climate are due to increasing levels of greenhouse gases. This increase in greenhouse gas is mainly due to activities of the man. EPA's indicators offer evidence of how climate is changing and how they are impacting the environment and people. The Environmental Protection Agency joins hands with a myriad of data contributors and thus compiles indicators that inform us about climate change in the United States. Let's find out what these climate change indicators are.

Climate Change Indicators:

 

  • Greenhouse gases
  • Extreme Heat
  • Rise in the sea level
  • Ocean heat content
  • Drought
  • Air pollution
