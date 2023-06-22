Has Earth's pole moved? Why so? How is India connected?

The Geophysical Research Letters has published a new study according to which, the Earth's pole has shifted in the past three decades. the shift has been of 80 centimeters approximately. What may be the cause of this shift?

The situation

The earth's pole has shifted 80 centimeters approximately to the east in the past three decades. The shift occurred between the years 1993 to 2010, as per Phys.org.

The Reason

The main reason behind it is groundwater being pumped. The rotational axis of Earth shifted in the decade of 1990s. Earlier it was believed this shift was a result of groundwater removal, glacial melt, and other factors leading to an increase in sea level.

However, in the year 2016, researchers found that there is an ability of water to alter the rotation of Earth.

Until this discovery, not many knew these rotational changes were due to the contribution of groundwater.

As per the Phys.org. website, it was projected that man pumped 2,150 gigatons of groundwater. This is equivalent to six millimeters of sea level increase from the year 1993 to 2010.