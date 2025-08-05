Jharkhand School Holiday: Government Schools Closed Today in Honour of Former CM Shibu Soren

Jharkhand School Holidays: All government and private schools in Jharkhand will remain closed today, August 5, 2025, in honour of the passing of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, who died at 81 at a hospital in New Delhi on Monday.

The school holiday was announced by the School Education and Literacy Department Secretary, Uma Shankar Singh. According to the order issued classes in all government schools will be suspended on August 5 as part of state mourning.

The state government has also declared a three-day mourning period from August 4 to 6 in honour of the former CM. Government offices will also remain closed today.

It must also be noted that the state government has also cancelled all its scheduled programmes during the three-day state mourning period, according to an official statement