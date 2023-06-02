Why is China digging a deep hole of 10,000-m depth into the Earth's crust?

The scientists of China have come up with a novel method to explore the crust of the Earth. While the method is receiving worldwide media attention, the reaction it has received has been mixed. According to a Bloomberg report, China has begun to drill a deep hole, of 10,000- meters in depth, into the crust of the Earth. China is the second largest economy in the world, and thus, such a move, as wondered by the neighboring nations, would definitely be taken for an important purpose.

China is drilling a 10,000-meter-deep hole into Earth's crust https://t.co/Ki6oYEh6jc — Bloomberg (@business) June 1, 2023

The Drilling

Xinjiang region is the place where drilling began on May 30, 2023. Xinjian is an oil-rich region of China. As per some reports, the narrow shaft in the Earth's crust will pierce around 10 layers of rock, post which, it will touch the cretaceous system of the Earth.

Earth's cretaceous system contains rocks as old as 145 million years! The news has been shared by the Xinhua News Agency.

The Xinhua News Agency is told by a scientist that the Earth drilling project is as difficult as it may be for a huge truck driving on two, very thin steel cables.

Why is China drilling a huge hole in the Earth's crust?

As per reports, this deep drilling of the Earth's crust by China is done merely for extensive Earth exploration. Such research can aid in detecting the risk of environmental disasters such as earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The massive, man-made hole will help scientists make forecasts and alarms regarding disasters that may be coming.

China and the science arena

The second-largest economy in the world is all set to ace the field of science. This can be seen by the fact that on the very first day of drilling the hole, China also sent its very first civilian astronaut into space.

In the year 2021, President Xi Jinping delivered a speech in which he talked about substantial progress in the intensive exploration of the Earth. During this time, the President was addressing a team of leading scientists of China. A deep Earth exploration can identify energy resources inside the crust of the Earth.

The deepest man-made hole dug into the Earth

The Russian Kola Superdeep Borehole is the deepest man-made hole ever drilled into the Earth. The hole took roughly 2 decades to get drilled. In the year 1989, the hole had been drilled past 12,000-m. However, the process of the drill ceased for around a year or so because of a myriad of scientific as well as celebratory visits to the drilling site.