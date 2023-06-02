Breaking

Why is China digging a deep hole of 10,000-m depth into the Earth's crust?

China is drilling a deep hole into the Earth's crust. Why is China doing so? What is the purpose behind the 10,000-meter-deep hole? Let's find out.
The scientists of China have come up with a novel method to explore the crust of the Earth. While the method is receiving worldwide media attention, the reaction it has received has been mixed. According to a Bloomberg report, China has begun to drill a deep hole, of 10,000- meters in depth, into the crust of the Earth. China is the second largest economy in the world, and thus, such a move, as wondered by the neighboring nations, would definitely be taken for an important purpose.

 

 
