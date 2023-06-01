Who is Alex Rodriguez? Let's know the legendary baseball player better

Recently on CBS Mornings, a popular baseball player revealed that he has been recently diagnosed with early-stage gum disease. In his statement, the man says, "Looks can be deceiving", with a smiling face. He further says that he recently visited his dentist without any suspicion of gum disease and he was taken aback b the news. After the dentist informs him of his gum disease, he gets to know that not only him, but nearly 65 million Americans are actually victims of this gum disease.

On realizing the importance of teeth and gum health, Alex Rodriguez partnered with OraPharm, the health products company to raise awareness surrounding the issue. The man also urges people to take good care of their teeth and gum and frequently get their dentist appointments.

Alex Rodriguez has reigned the field of baseball for more than two long decades. The man has successfully won three MVP awards. He has also hit 696 career home runs, and have also won a World Series in the year 2009 with the Yankees. Let's know the man better!

Who is Alex Rodriguez?

Alex Rodriguez is a popular American former professional baseball player. The player is also a third baseman. Along with his career in sports, he is also a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. The player is given a nickname, i.e. "A-Rod".

Alex Rodriguez- Early Life

Alex Rodriguez- Early Life

Image Source: Daily Mail

Born in Washington Heights, Manhattan, in the year 1975, the former baseball player was raised along with Joe and Suzy, his two-half siblings from his mother's former marriage. In the year 1979, the family shifted to the Dominican Republic. At this time, Alex Rodriguez was just four years old. When he was in the fourth grade in school, the family moved from the Dominican Republic to Miami, Florida. Alex Rodriguez's father was a baseball player on the Dominican Republic's team. Seeing his father, Alex Rodriguez got introduced to the sport of baseball at a very young age.

As per a few reports, Dale Murphy, Cal Ripken Jr., and Keith Hernandez were his most liked players as a child. Moreover, growing up, his favorite team had been the New York Mets.

From Christopher Columbus High School, the man went to Westminster Christian School. There, he came to be known as the start shortstop on the baseball team in school. He also played the quarterback on the football team. The man batted .419 with exactly 90 stolen bases, in 100 games. His school successfully won the high school national championship when he was in his junior year. Alex was the very first team prep All-American as a senior. He batted .505 with 9 home runs, 35 stolen bases in exactly 35 attempts in 33 games, and batted 36 runs in (RBIs).

Alex was then chosen as the USA Baseball Junior Player of the Year. He was also conferred with the title of Gatorade's National baseball student-athlete of the Year. In the year 1993, Alex became the very first player from high school to attempt for the United States National Baseball Team. From then onwards, he was seen as the top prospect for the country.

Alex Rodriguez decided to play baseball for the University of Miami by signing a letter of intent. Not to miss, he was also recruited by the University of Miami to play quarterback for the football team. However, Alex Rodriguez declined the baseball scholarship offered by the University of Miami and decided to never play college baseball again. Instead, after getting selected as the first overall in the amateur draft of the year 1993 as a 17-year-old, he chose to sign with the Seattle Mariners.

Alex Rodriguez- Career

Alex Rodriguez successfully played 22 seasons in Major LKeague Baseball for Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, and Texas Rangers. Additionally, the man is also the chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp. He is also the chairman of Presidente Beer. Not to miss, Alex Rodriguez is also a part owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

When the man started playing baseball professionally, he had been regarded as baseball's strongest prospect. Undoubtedly, Alex Rodriguez is seen as one of baseball's greatest players of all time. Alex Rodriguez holds a .295 batting average in his career. He has also accumulated 600 home runs, plus around 2,000 runs batted in the RBI, and around 2,000 runs scored, with around 3,000 hits, and approximately 300 stolen bases. No wonder Alex Rodriguez is the only player in the history of MLB to successfully achieve all these feats.

ALSO READ: What is the "next pandemic" WHO Director-general is worried about?