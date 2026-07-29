Key Points Baby foxes are called kits, pups, or cubs; born blind and helpless in dens.

Kits open eyes at 10-14 days; weaned at 6-8 weeks; become adults at 10 months.

50% of fox kits die within the first year; San Joaquin kit fox endangered since 1967.

Have you ever observed the fact that most of the babies of animals have very cute nicknames? A puppy for a baby dog, a kitten for a baby cat, and a calf for a baby cow. There’s even a nickname for a baby kangaroo, which is a joey. It is always a joy to learn such names of animals, since they sound so cute. But what about those animals who live freely in forests and backyards? Do you know the name of a baby fox? In this article, we’ll talk about their life cycle and interesting facts related to them. What Is A Baby Fox Called? The young fox is generally known as a kit! But there is another name for these baby foxes: a pup or a cub. Both names are equally appropriate and accepted by scientists and nature lovers. These cute little creatures when born are small, blind and completely helpless. A female fox, known as a vixen, births these kits in an underground den. The male fox, also known as a dog fox, assists in bringing in food for his vixen who is feeding her cubs.

Fast Facts About Fox Kits In order to help you know more about the growth pattern of young foxes, below is a brief data analysis using the field of wildlife biology: Fact Category Information Birth Weight Kits weigh only 50 to 150 grams (1.8 to 5.3 oz) at birth. Average Litter Size A vixen usually gives birth to 3 to 6 kits per litter (can range from 1 to 13). Gestation Period Mother foxes stay pregnant for 49 to 56 days (average of 52 days). Eye-Opening Time Kits open their eyes after 10 to 14 days. Weaning Age Shift from milk to solid food happens around 6 to 8 weeks. Fun Questions & Answers About Baby Foxes These are some interesting facts that we would like to share with you in a Q&A form: What do baby foxes look like when they are born? At birth, foxes do not have reddish fur. Most red fox kits have dark grey or brownish woolly fur with pale blue-coloured eyes at birth. They gradually change colour to reddish orange within weeks while their eye colour changes to amber. Their weight at birth is approximately the same as that of a small apple, about 100 grams.

Where do baby foxes live during their early days? Baby foxes reside in burrows referred to as dens. These dens can either be dug by the mother fox or adopted from other animal burrows such as those of badgers and ground squirrels. They spend the first four or five weeks of their lives in this secure place before venturing outside. Why are baby foxes completely dependent on their parents at birth? Mostly, the Fox pups are altricial, which means that they are born completely helpless. The newborns are unable to see and hear for the first 10-14 days since their eyes and ears are sealed. Since they cannot regulate their body temperature, their mother keeps them company while the father finds food. How do fox kits learn how to hunt and survive? At the age of one month, the parents begin introducing live prey for the kits to practise on. Wrestling among themselves makes them strong and also teaches them about ranks in society. At the age of 10 months, they become full-fledged adults, and they are ready to have their own family.