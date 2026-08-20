When you step outdoors at dusk during summer you might witness bugs flying with shimmering natural light. Those group of bugs are scientifically known as fireflies. But what is a group of fireflies called?

Nature enthusiasts often use the charming collective noun for fireflies that is a sparkle or a swarm of fireflies.

These glowing insects as per researchers at Firefly.org, are actually beetles not flies or bugs. So knowing what a group of fireflies is called and how they behave or their unique chemistry reveals how these creatures produce their famous night display scien.

What is a Group of Fireflies Called?

The terms swarm or cluster apply to many insects and not just fireflies. But the most poetic and fitting collective noun for a group of fireflies is a sparkle. When hundreds of fireflies flash together in the dark they create a sparkling display that looks like a field of floating stars.