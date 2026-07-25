What is BitChat? Features, How it Works, and Why Everyone is Talking About it

If you have seen the word BitChat trending on social media then you are not alone. It is a new messaging application that doesn’t need internet to work. This platform uses Bluetooth to send messages directly between nearby phones. This idea has gained the attention of privacy lovers, tech fans, and people who worry about internet shutdowns during emergencies or protests. The app is gaining a lot of attention in India as government plans to ban it due to privacy and security conce. This app was created by Jack Dorsey who is also the co-founder of Twitter. Since the app has launched, it has become one of the most talked about apps in the tech world. Here is everything you need to know about BitChat including how it works, and what are its limitations. What is BitChat? It is a decentralized messaging app which means there is no central server owned by a company that stores your data and messages. BitChat works entirely on Bluetooth networks and doesn’t require internet connection. Central servers, phone numbers, or emails are also not required for this platform.

BitChat was developed by Jack Dorsey and he mentioned it as a personal experiment in the Bluetooth mesh network system. The main goal behind this app was to give a platform to people so that they can talk to each other without being controlled by big companies or governments. This platform is different from WhatsApp or any other messaging platform as it doesn’t require a working internet connection, your name or phone number. Think of it as walkie talkies but a smarter version. Why is BitChat Trending? BitChat has become a hot topic for very clear reasons. The first and foremost reason is privacy. People all around the world are worried about their privacy and many users are tired of apps that collect and store personal information. That is where BitChat gets different as it respects user privacy and allows a way to connect to others without any personal information.

Another major reason is internet shutdowns. In some countries, governments block internet access during protests. Similar apps that use Bluetooth were used during Hong Kong's 2019 protests, since they keep working even when the internet is blocked. This is why BitChat became interesting for everyone. Why Did BitChat Suddenly Go Viral in India? The platform gained fresh attention in India in late July 2026. Student led protests have started in Delhi over alleged exam paper leaks. During these protests, the authorities have currently suspended mobile internet services around central Delhi due to security concerns. That is why the people that are protesting in the area might be using BitChat so that they can stay in touch since it does not need mobile data, Wi-Fi, or a central server. In the response, the India's Cyber Crime Coordination Centre has ordered GitHub to remove three BitChat code repositories from the platform. The agency has mentioned that the app’s design can prevent police from tracking and solving crimes and can be dangerous if any difficult situation appears.

This event has again pushed the platform into the global limelight and sparked a wide debate. How Does BitChat Work? The idea behind this platform is quite simple: Your phone’s Bluetooth is on and it finds the nearby devices that have BitChat installed.

Once the devices are found, they connect and form a small network that is local. It is sometimes also known as a cluster.

If the person you want to send a message to is not within the Bluetooth range then other nearby devices act as a messenger. These devices pass or relay your message until it reaches the recipient. What is Bluetooth Mesh? Normal Bluetooth is known to usually connect two devices only however, a Bluetooth mesh is quite different. This allows many devices to connect at once at the same time and forms a web like network. In a mesh network, every device that is connected works like a small relay station. This means your message can hop from one device to another and reach the recipient if they are not in the direct range.

BitChat allows messages to route through nearby devices with a maximum of seven hops. Normal Bluetooth range is 30 to 100 meters however with BitChat Dorsey claims that with relay messaging, it can reach upto 300 meters. BitChat vs WhatsApp vs Telegram Here is a brief comparison of the most used messaging apps against BitChat: Feature BitChat WhatsApp Telegram Internet Required No, for nearby chats Yes Yes Phone Number Not required Required Required Bluetooth Messaging Yes, main feature No No Cloud Backup No Yes Yes End-to-End Encryption Yes, for private messages Yes Only in Secret Chats Long Distance Messaging Limited, needs internet bridge Yes Yes What Are the Limitations of BitChat? BitChat is an impressive platform however it also comes with limitations: