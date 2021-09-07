Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

What is India Plastics Pact? All about its significance, details, circular economy & plastic pollution

Created On: Sep 7, 2021 11:00 IST
Modified On: Sep 7, 2021 11:45 IST
India Plastics Pact
The India Plastics Pact was officially launched at the annual sustainability summit of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). It was launched on September 3, 2021 with an aim to bring together businesses across the Indian Plastic chain to move towards a circular plastic system. India is the first Asian country to develop a plastic pact. 

It would keep the plastic in the economy but out of the environment. How would they do that? Take a look for the answers below. 

What is the India Plastics Pact?

It is a collaborative initiative to bring together businesses, governments and NGOs so that plastics can be reduced, recycled and reused in their value chain.

India has launched this ground breaking initiative to bring together leading businesses at a national level to make commitments for working towards a common goal. 

This pact has the aim of transforming the current plastic system and turning it into a circular plastic economy that would be doing the following three tasks. 

i) The system would help in reducing the use of problematic plastics in the country

ii) It would retain the materials that are valuable in the economy for regular use 

iii) It would generate jobs, investment and opportunities in the plastic system in India. 

The Plastic Pact of India has an aim to promote the public private collaborations that would provide solutions to the issue of accumulating plastics in the country. 

India Plastics Pact: About

  1. It is a network of initiatives 
  2. It would bring together many stakeholders at national and state level both. 
  3. It would provide solutions to eradicate plastic from the country.
  4. The first ever plastic pact was launched in the UK in 2018. 

India Plastics Pact: The major targets

India plans to achieve the following four targets by 2030 as per the Pact

  1. It wishes to define a list of unnecessary plastic packaging and the items for which measures can be taken to address them through redesigning and innovation
  2. India targets to reuse plastic packaging on a 100% scale 
  3. At Least 50% plastic packaging to be effectively recycled
  4. 25% average recycled content across all plastic packaging must be present

India Plastics Pact: What is the need?

India annually generates 9.47 million tonnes of plastic waste. Out of this total, almost 40 per cent goes uncollected. 

43 per cent of all plastics produced in the country are used for packaging. Maximum part of this amount is single-use plastic. This proves hazardous as it cannot be recycled and is a direct source of pollutant to the environment. 

Who are the members of the plastics pact?

As many as 27 business houses and supporting organizations have willingly joined the Plastic Pact. The list includes major FMCG brands, various manufacturers including Tata, consumer products companies like Amazon, Hindustan Unilever, Coca Cola India, Goderej, Marico and ITC. 

The Plastic Pact has been developed as a collaboration between WRAP, WWF India, and the CII. They would collectively draw up a delivery roadmap; initiate ‘Action Groups’ to support the targets; scope out the reporting process to develop a baseline; drive recruitment.

FAQ

When was India Plastics Pact launched?

India Plastics Pact was launched on September 3, 2021

Who has collaborated to launch Plastics Pact in India?

India Plastics Pact has been launched in collaboration between Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) along with World Wild Life Fund for Nature (WWF)

Which country had launched the first ever Plastics Pact?

United Kingdom or Britain was the first country to launch a Plastics Pact in 2018. After that it was also launched in the US later.

Which is the first country in Asia to have launched Plastics Pact?

India is the first Asian country to launch a Plastics Pact.

Related Categories

