Memorial Day 2023 Today: What is Memorial Day and Why it is celebrated?

Memorial Day 2023: Memorial Day is a day to remember the brave Americans who have died while serving in the military. The day originally got popular as "Decoration Day," as mourners decorated the graves of Union and Confederate troops after the Civil War. Nevertheless, the day also denotes the "unofficial" beginning of summer, other than honouring the heroes who made the dream of independent America possible.

What is Memorial Day and Why it is celebrated?

Memorial Day, as the name says is a day to remember the soldiers who lost their lives serving the motherland. The day was first observed nationally on May 30, 1868. The holiday, then known as Decoration Day, was declared by the Grand Army of the Republic Commander in Chief John A. Logan in memory of Union soldiers who had lost their lives in the Civil War. However, the "idea of strewing the graves of Civil War soldiers Union and Confederate" with flowers was credited to Mary Ann Williams by the National Cemetery Administration, a branch of the Department of Veterans Affairs, in 2022.

For many years, May 30th was observed as memorial day. But in order to provide government workers a three-day weekend, Congress approved the Uniform Monday Holiday Act in 1968, which scheduled Memorial Day on the last Monday in May. Later, it was declared a federal holiday in 1971.

How is Memorial Day celebrated?

On Memorial Day, a lot of people visit cemeteries and place American flags on the graves of service personnel. Every year, large Memorial Day parades are held in towns and cities around the nation, frequently with participation from senior veterans and military personnel. New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. host some of the largest parades. Americans also go to cemeteries and memorials, and some people hold or wear red poppies to honour those who have died in battle. This custom started during the First World War. In order to lift the mood and celebrate the arrival of summer, weekend excursions and gatherings are also planned as part of the Memorial Day celebration.

Remember to place flowers on the grave of a friend or family member who passed away while serving the country. They gave their all for us. Memorial Day Greetings!

Memorial Day 2023: 45+ Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Instagram Caption, Images, Quotes & More