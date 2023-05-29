Memorial Day 2023: 45+ Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Instagram Caption, Images, Quotes & More

Memorial Day 2023: The last Monday of the month of May is observed as Memorial Day. Also known as Decoration Day, memorial day is a federal holiday in the United States. It is commemorated to honour and mourn the U.S. military personnel who died while serving the motherland. And this year it is being celebrated on May 29.

The holiday stems from the American Civil War, which killed more than 600,000 service members both Union and Confederate between 1861 and 1865. It’s a day of reflection and remembrance of those who died while serving in the U.S. military, according to the Congressional Research Service. Memorial Day is observed in part by the National Moment of Remembrance, which encourages all Americans to pause at 3 p.m. for a moment of silence.

Let’s celebrate the day of remembrance with the best of words full of gratitude, love, respect and empathy cited below.

Memorial Day 2023: Wishes & Messages

We honour those who gave their lives so we could live in freedom today. Prayers for the fallen soldiers!

We are grateful for those who gave their life while serving on this Memorial Day. And we’re thinking of those who have lost someone they love. Indebted for life!

Did you know that since 1868, Memorial Day has been observed? We're honoured to keep paying tribute to and commemorating those who gave their lives in defence of our liberties. Memorial Day Greetings!

On this Memorial Day, we honour the fallen soldiers who gave their life valiantly for the service of society. Greetings on Memorial Day!

Let's observe a moment of silence to respect and remember the thousands of men and women who gave their lives in service to our nation. Standing in Solidarity!

Memorial Day is a time to remember the heroes who sacrificed so much to keep our flag flying. Positive spirits to one and all!

Every person who died on the battlefield must have had only one desire: a peaceful, prosperous country. We must fulfil that hope!

On this Memorial Day, we celebrate and appreciate those who gave their last breath in defence of our freedom.

Come along with us as we honour and remember our lost warriors. Memorial Day Spirits to one and all.

On this Memorial Day, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to the brave people who lost their lives so that Americans could have the opportunity to improve the world.

This day of remembrance, let's proudly honour those who have died while serving. Warmth and Love!

The courageous never pass away because they slumber in the protection of their soil. Memorial Day wishes!

We remember the people who gave their lives in service to the US on Memorial Day. May the sacrifice they made serve as a constant reminder of what really matters. Proud American!

Although they are not physically there, we will always have memories of them. Memorial Day is a lovely opportunity to honour those who selflessly gave their lives in defence of the nation.

All of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in service to our nation owe us a debt that we will never be able to pay back. Prayers and Blessing for the departed souls!

Memorial Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status/ Thank You Notes

Thank you to the courageous men and women who gave their all to preserve our freedom.

We will always be indebted to those who gave their lives in defence of our nation. May we never forget their bravery and commitment.

Thank you to everyone who has protected my freedom and tranquillity. Memorial Day Greetings to all Americans!

Spend a minute this Memorial Day weekend thanking those who gave their lives in service to our country but are no longer with us.

Thank a teacher if you are able to read this. Thank a soldier if you can read this in English. Cheers and Chills!

The finest approach to honour our departed heroes is to put forth more effort to create a more contented country. Greetings on Memorial Day to all the children.

Let us be motivated by the courage of our heroic martyrs to live patriotic and dedicated life for our wonderful country. In My Prayers!

Join us in honouring the courageous soldiers who gave their lives in the service of America. Cheers to the real heroes of America!

I hope you have fond memories of your father, son, or brothers this Memorial Day. He served our nation with amazing courage, and we will always be grateful.

The seeds of the freedom and wealth we enjoy today were planted by the blood and sweat of our heroes. May we always remember those great heroes, not just on Memorial Day.

Nobody can ease the pain that death causes us. Let's give thanks to all of our valiant fallen soldiers on this Memorial Day.

I want to express my gratitude to the courageous men and women who gave their everything.

You, as the younger generation, must continue the tradition of the heroes who gave their lives for the country. Greetings on Memorial Day.

Never underestimate the importance of Memorial Day, when we honour the valour of all those who fought to uphold the nation's faith. I'm sending you my best wishes!

Memorial Day 2023: Instagram Captions

Fallen, but not forgotten.

Land of the free, because of the brave.

In memory of many, in memory of all.

Never forget, ever honour

We stand for the flag, we kneel for the fallen

All gave some, some gave all.

I bleed red, white, and blue.

We owe it all to those who gave it all.

God bless America.

Proud to be an American.

Memorial Day 2023: Motivational and Inspirational Quotes

“This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.” – Elmer Davis

“Heroism doesn’t always happen in a burst of glory. Sometimes small triumphs and large hearts change the course of history.” – Mary Roach

“Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.” – Anonymous

“A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself.” – Joseph Campbell

“You will never do anything in this world without courage.” – Aristotle

“Our nation owes a debt to its fallen heroes that we can never fully repay.”- Barack Obama

“Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices.” – Harry S. Truman

“In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies but the silence of our friends.” – Martin Luther King, Jr.

“The highest obligation and privilege of citizenship is that of bearing arms for one’s country.”- George S. Patton, Jr.

“Heroes never die. They live on forever in the hearts and minds of those who would follow in their footsteps.”- Emily Potter

Memorial Day was formerly observed on May 30th of each year, but congressional legislation moved it to the last Monday of May in 1971. The three-day weekend was instituted in recognition of the fact that Memorial Day had long since evolved into a more general day of leisure and commemoration of the deceased.

These days, Memorial Day travel and shopping are ingrained in the collective memory of the country. Despite inflation, 2.7 million more people will travel this weekend for the unofficial start of summer than they did last year, according to AAA.

Important Days and Dates in May 2023