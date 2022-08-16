What is Nipun, F-INSAS and LCA? New Weapons and Weapon System for Indian Army

New Weapon Systems for Indian Army: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on 16th August 2022, unveiled new weapons and futuristic weapon systems for the Indian Army as a part of the Army's modernisation plans.

Let us know in detail about the new weapons and the weapon system here.

What is the F-INSAS System?

F-INSAS stands for Future Infantry Soldier As A System, an indigenously developed system that will help modernise the Indian Army units. The development of this system is aimed at improving the operational capabilities of the infantry units of the Indian Army.

As a part of the F-INSAS project, the soldiers will be provided with modern fighting equipment that is lightweight, cost-effective, suitable for all weather and terrain conditions and requires low maintenance costs.

The F-INSAS system comprises firepower in the form of the AK-203 Assault Rifle, a gas-operated, magazine-fed, select-fire assault rifle of Russian origin. India will be producing the AK-203 assault rifles in Amethi as a part of the India-Russia joint venture.

The AK-203 Assault rifle has a range of 300 meters and is equipped with a rifle-mounted holographic sight for easier target acquisition on the battlefield. The holographic sight is capable of high speed and accuracy. It can aim at a target 200 metres away.

Apart from the assault rifle, the F-INSAS system comprises of ballistic helmet and goggles and bulletproof jackets. The bulletproof jackets protect against 9mm rounds and also the rounds fired from an AK-47 rifle.

The ballistic helmet is equipped with night vision for superior functioning in night conditions. Along with that, the F-INSAS system boasts of an advanced communication system that provides hands-free operation and secure communication with posts and also facilitates superior situational awareness.

The F-INSAS system was conceived in the year 2005 as a part of the Infantry Vision 2020.

Nipun Anti-Personnel Mines

Nipun is the latest development in warfare for the Indian Army and is designed and developed indigenously.

These mines act as the first line of defence against the infiltrators and advancing enemy infantry.

These mines are developed with the joint collaboration of the Armament Research and Development Establishment, a part of DRDO and an Indian firm.

Indian Army plans to induct about 7 lakh Nipun anti-personnel mines soon, as quoted by defence personnel.

Landing Craft Assault or LCA

The LCA is touted to be the replacement for boats for carrying personnel in battle operations; these lightweight assault carriers can carry up to 35 troops. This model is undergoing trials in the Pangong Tso Lake near LAC with China.

Trials have shown that the carriers can reach any part of the lake within a short time. Aquarius Ship Yard Limited, Goa, developed these boats.

Benefits for the Indian Army

Introducing these weapons and weapon systems will enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Army on land and water, which will help combat threats more effectively.