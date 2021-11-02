Diwali 2021: What is the difference between Deepavali celebration in North India & South India?

Deepavali or Diwali is the grandest of all the Hindu festivals of India. It would be observed on the 4th of November 2021. Take a look at the differences between Diwali in North India and South India here.

The festival of Diwali is observed as Naraka Chaturdashi in various states of South India. It is generally observed the same day in South India as in North, but in some cases, it is observed a day before. This is the case when the tithi or date is said to overlap.

Diwali in North and South India: Differences

Take a look at the Diwali celebration difference in North and South India below

Diwali Celebration in North India:

In northern parts of India, Diwali is observed since Lord Ram returned to his kingdom Ayodhya on this day after observing 14 years of exile in the forest. On this day the legend says that Lord Rama on his return was greeted by his people with lighted diyas. People perform Lakshmi Pujan or worship Goddess Lakshmi today along with Lord Ganesha. People light clay lamps, electric lights, decorate their houses with flowers and rangoli. North Indians observe the festival of Diwali beginning from Dhanteras. It is observed two days before the actual festival of Diwali. On Dhanteras people prepare sweets, buy gold jewellery and coins, silver vessels, utensils as it is considered auspicious. In some parts of North India even brooms are bought which signifies Lakshmi entering the house. The Hindu Financial Year begins every Diwali and thus this day is observed with great poise by various businessmen and traders. In various parts of north India, street plays depicting the sequences of Ramayana are also conducted for entertainment purposes.

Diwali Celebration in South India:

In Southern parts of India Diwali is observed marking the day when Lord Krishna's wife Satyabhama asked him to slay the demon Narakasura. It falls one day before Diwali which falls on a new moon day. This day is called Naraka Chaturdashi in South India and is considered an actual start of the festival. There is less pomp in South India compared to the northern parts of the country in celebration of Diwali. People buy new clothes, especially children. They exchange sweets and visit their relatives on this day. Crackers are also burnt on both days in many parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Generally in South India, Naraka Chaturdashi is associated with oil baths, house cleaning and sweets preparation.

Diwali would be observed this year on November 4 across the country. We wish you all a very happy and prosperous Diwali from Jagran Josh.

