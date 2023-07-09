What is the first Quantum Supercomputer by Microsoft?

Microsoft has announced that it plans to design a custom quantum supercomputer. On Wednesday, the company's plan was made available to the public. Microsoft makes a claim stating that quantum supercomputers may revolutionize chemistry, fight climate change, and decrease food shortages. The company claims that after the quantum computer touches a myriad of milestones, it may be made to use to solve the most complex issues our society faces.

As per Microsoft, the road to quantum computing is the same as the present-day supercomputers. The company has picked three milestones to touch after which the programmable quantum supercomputers could fight issues that are beyond the existing quantum technology's scope.

At present, test machines are designed with "noisy" physical qubits. These are not beneficial enough to deal with real problems. The development currently is at the basic level.

